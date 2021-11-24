Chubb Appoints Janet Edey as Financial Lines Manager for UK, Ireland and South Africa

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Janet Edey as Financial Lines Manager for the UK, Ireland and South Africa (UKISA).

In this role, Janet will be responsible for managing and developing the growth of Chubb's Financial Lines business in UKISA.

Janet was previously Management Liability Manager, Financial Lines for UKISA. She will report to Hilda Toh who she also succeeds after Hilda's recent appointment as Property and Casualty (P&C) Chief Underwriting Officer for UKISA.

She will be based in London and her appointment is effective immediately.

Janet joined Chubb in 2018 and has more than 30 years of industry and underwriting experience in various senior management and leadership roles within professional and financial lines.

Mark Roberts, Division President for UKISA, Chubb said: "I am delighted to promote Janet to run our Financial Lines business in UKISA. Her leadership skills, experience and understanding of this crucial line of business have been built over many years. Janet's knowledge will be fundamental to help us continue to manage and grow our book and also to help understand the many challenges faced by our clients."

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

