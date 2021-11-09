Chubb Appoints Emma Walker as Head of Aerospace for Chubb Global Markets

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Emma Walker as Head of Aerospace for Chubb Global Markets, Chubb's London Market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform.

In this role, Emma will be responsible for managing and developing the growth of Chubb's global aerospace portfolio of aircraft manufacturers, airports and service providers.

Emma, who was previously Senior Underwriter, Aviation, EMEA, will report to Robert Wilson, Chief Underwriting Officer for Chubb Global Markets and Active Underwriter of Chubb's Lloyd's Syndicate 2488. She will be based in London and the appointment is effective immediately.

Since she joined Chubb in 2006 as an Assistant Underwriter, Emma has held a variety of underwriting and management roles across the business. Prior to that she spent six years broking Aviation risks in the London Market.

Robert Wilson said: "This is a fantastic appointment both for Emma and Chubb and a real demonstration of the talent we have within our business. Emma is well known and highly respected within the London Market and beyond for her drive, expertise and understanding of the many and complex risks that comprise Aerospace, making her perfectly placed to lead our team as they continue to grow this important line of business."

