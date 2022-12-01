Chubb Appoints Carene Madden as Financial Lines Manager for UK, Ireland and South Africa

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Carene Madden as Financial Lines Manager for the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa (UKISA.)

In this role, Madden will be responsible for managing and developing the growth of Chubb's Financial Lines business in its UKISA region. Madden joins Chubb from AIG where she was UK Financial Institutions Manager since 2019.

Based in London, Madden will report to Hilda Toh, Property and Casualty Chief Underwriting Officer for UKISA. The appointment is effective in the second quarter of 2023.

Madden has more than 25 years' experience in the insurance industry, primarily focused on financial lines, and returns to Chubb following an earlier 13-year spell in a variety of roles in the UK and Ireland. She will succeed Janet Edey who has chosen to step down and is moving back into her previous role as Management Liability Manager for UKISA on a temporary basis.

Hilda Toh said:

"I am delighted to welcome Carene back to Chubb. Carene is an outstanding insurance practitioner who is highly regarded within the market and her depth of experience within financial lines means she will be able to develop further the growth of this important line of business and continue to build on the success we have seen under Janet's impressive leadership. I want to thank Janet for her commitment and dedication during her tenure and look forward to continuing working with her in 2023."

