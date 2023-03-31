Chubb Appoints Benoit Chasseguet as Country President for France

PARIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Benoit Chasseguet as Country President for France. Subject to regulatory approval, the appointment is effective immediately.

Currently Regional Marine Manager for Continental Europe since 2013, Benoit succeeds Veronique Brionne who has decided to leave the company.

In his new role, Benoit will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health, and consumer lines operations across France. He will continue to be based in Paris and will report to Sara Mitchell, Division President for Chubb in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

Prior to joining Chubb Benoit spent six years at Achmea as Non Life Senior Regional Manager, following more than ten years at EurAPco as Senior Marine Manager, having joined from Cigna where he spent eight years as a marine underwriter taking on increasing responsibility.

Sara Mitchell, Division President for Chubb in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa said:

"I am delighted to welcome Benoit to this important role. France is Chubb's biggest market in Continental Europe and also our European Union headquarters. Benoit brings more than 30 years of industry experience as well as a deep knowledge of Chubb. He is highly respected both within Chubb and also the wider industry for his expertise and I am looking forward to working with Benoit and to see the French business continue to grow.

"I would also like to thank Veronique for all her dedication and hard work both as Country President for France and in the other senior roles she has held in her nine years at Chubb."

