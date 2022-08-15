Chubb Announces Martin Audis as Senior Underwriter General Aviation for Global Markets

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Martin Audis as Senior Underwriter General Aviation for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

In this role, Martin will be responsible for underwriting within CGM's General Aviation portfolio and supporting further development opportunities for the business. He will be based in London and will report to Nigel Griffiths, Regional Head of General Aviation.

Martin joins Chubb from Nexus Underwriting Limited where he was a Senior Aviation Underwriter for six years. Prior to that, Martin was a Senior Aviation Underwriter at Starr Underwriting Agencies.

Nigel Griffiths said: "Martin is very well known and highly respected within the aviation sector for his knowledge, insights and can-do attitude. I am delighted to welcome Martin to Chubb and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow and develop this important line of business at what is a very exciting time."

Simon Abbott, Head of Aviation CGM said: "Aviation is one of CGM's core product lines. Martin is vastly experienced and well regarded across the industry and his recruitment is a significant addition to our General Aviation team, providing further strength and depth."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

