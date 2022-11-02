Chubb Announces Chris Turberville as Head of Hull for Global Markets

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Chris Turberville as Head of Hull for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

In this role, Chris will be responsible for the management, oversight and development of all CGM's commercial hull business and its yacht portfolio. He will be based in London and report to David Kirk, Head of Marine for CGM. The appointment is effective Q1 2023.

Chris joins Chubb from Allianz Global Corporate and Speciality where he was Head of Hull and Liability Insurance (UK) since 2012. He is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute and also the Lloyd's Market Association's Joint Hull Committee.

Chris succeeds Mark Edmondson, who is acting Product Head for CGM's Hull and Yacht portfolio. Once Chris is in post Mark will assume the role of Consultant Marine Underwriter for Chubb Overseas General, reporting to Andrew Williamson, Executive Vice President Marine, Overseas General Insurance.

David Kirk said:

"I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Chris to this important role within our marine team at Chubb Global Markets. Chris joins Chubb with a proven track record within the hull market where he is a highly experienced and respected practitioner. This makes him perfectly placed to lead not only the continued growth of our hull business but also the ongoing expansion of our team as we capitalise on new opportunities."

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

