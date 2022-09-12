Chubb Announces Alex Jackson as Product Head of Management Liability for Global Markets

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Alex Jackson as Product Head of Management Liability for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.

Previously Senior Underwriter within the CGM Management Liability team, Alex will now lead all aspects of CGM's Management Liability business. This includes responsibility for strategy, product and business development, underwriting and service operations, and overall profit and loss performance.

He will continue to be based in London and report to Robert Wilson, Chief Underwriting Officer for Chubb Global Markets and Active Underwriter of Chubb's Lloyd's Syndicate 2488. The appointment is effective immediately.

Robert Wilson said: "I am delighted that we are able to promote Alex to this important role within Chubb Global Markets. His appointment is testament to Alex's skill set, expertise, energy and hard work, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow this key line of business."

Alex replaces Peter Bremner who is leaving the business.

