Chubb Accident and Health Makes Senior Leisure Travel Appointments

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointments of Shane Guerin and Ruben Rivero as Head of Travel for UK and Ireland, and Continental Europe respectively.

Currently Accident and Health Manager for Ireland, in addition to his current role, Shane will be responsible for the strategic development and growth of leisure travel insurance business in the UK and Ireland and will report to Janene Blizzard, Vice President, Accident & Health UK and Ireland, Eurasia & Africa.

In Ruben's new role, he will be responsible for leading and developing leisure travel insurance business across Continental Europe. Previously interim Regional Head of Travel, Ruben will report to Florian Eisele, Director and Senior Vice President of Accident and Health, Continental Europe. Both Shane and Ruben will also report to Alex Blake, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Travel.

Janene Blizzard, Vice President, Accident & Health UK and Ireland, Eurasia & Africa and Florian Eisele, Director and Senior Vice President of Accident and Health, Continental Europe jointly said:

"We are delighted to welcome Ruben and Shane to their new roles. They bring a wealth of experience to the team during a time where we see real opportunity for our travel business, as we look to build new corporate travel solutions as well as using our existing expertise with airlines and alternative distribution partners to deliver, in partnership, solutions to their customers."

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

