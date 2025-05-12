Chronic Pruritus Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 8.6% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The chronic pruritus market is expected to grow across the 7MM, driven by the introduction of innovative therapies like Dupilumab, Linerixibat, and Volixibat, among others. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic pruritus, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased exposure to environmental irritants, a higher occurrence of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, and improved diagnostic awareness among healthcare professionals, will further bolster the chronic pruritus market growth.

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Pruritus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic pruritus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pruritus Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for chronic pruritus was found to be USD 3.5 billion in the 7MM in 2024.

in the 7MM in 2024. Estimates suggest that dupilumab is expected to generate approximately USD 700 million in the 7MM by 2034.

in the 7MM by 2034. According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 98 million total prevalent cases of chronic pruritus in the 7MM in 2024. Among these, around 22 million were diagnosed cases.

total prevalent cases of chronic pruritus in the 7MM in 2024. Among these, around were diagnosed cases. Leading chronic pruritus companies developing emerging therapies, such as Sanofi, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Galderma, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel chronic pruritus drugs that can be available in the chronic pruritus market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel chronic pruritus drugs that can be available in the chronic pruritus market in the coming years. The promising chronic pruritus therapies in the pipeline include DUPIXENT (dupilumab), Linerixibat (GSK2330672), NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab), Volixibat, and others.

and others. In November 2024 , GSK reported positive results from the global Phase III GLISTEN trial of linerixibat in adults with cholestatic pruritus in PBC at The Liver Meeting, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). Moreover, the company anticipates regulatory decisions in the U.S. in 2025 , and in Europe and Japan in 2026 .

, reported positive results from the global Phase III GLISTEN trial of linerixibat in adults with cholestatic pruritus in PBC at The Liver Meeting, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). Moreover, the company anticipates regulatory decisions in the U.S. in , and in and in . In November 2024 , Mirum Pharmaceuticals presented interim results from the Phase IIb VINTAGE trial of volixibat for cholestatic pruritus in PBC at the AASLD.

presented interim results from the Phase IIb VINTAGE trial of volixibat for cholestatic pruritus in PBC at the AASLD. In September 2024 , the Phase III LIBERTY-CPUO-CHIC trial evaluating DUPIXENT in adults with uncontrolled, severe chronic pruritus of unknown origin did not meet statistical significance for its primary itch responder endpoint, though it showed favorable numerical trends. The study achieved nominally significant improvements across all other itch-related endpoints. The Phase III program includes Study A (LIBERTY-CPUO-CHIC) and the planned pivotal Study B.

Chronic Pruritus Overview

Chronic pruritus, defined as itching that persists for more than six weeks, can severely affect a person's quality of life and is linked to a variety of skin-related and systemic conditions. Its underlying mechanisms involve complex interactions between the immune system and the nervous system, with elements such as cytokines and neuropeptides playing key roles in maintaining the itch. This complexity makes diagnosis challenging, necessitating detailed skin evaluations to distinguish between primary skin issues and secondary changes. Given its diverse origins, effective management requires individualized treatment plans that address the root cause.

Diagnosing chronic pruritus demands a structured and thorough approach due to its broad range of possible etiologies. The diagnostic process begins with an in-depth medical history and physical examination to detect any skin abnormalities or signs of systemic illness. Routine lab tests are typically ordered to evaluate the function of the liver, kidneys, and thyroid, along with checks for iron levels and inflammatory markers. Additional procedures, such as skin scrapings or biopsies, may be necessary to exclude infections or underlying malignancies.

Chronic Pruritus Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic pruritus epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic pruritus patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic pruritus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus

Chronic Pruritus Treatment Market

Chronic itch demands a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to its specific cause and biological mechanisms. Successfully managing this condition depends on pinpointing the origin—whether it stems from a skin disorder, an internal disease, a nerve-related issue, or psychological factors—before applying targeted therapies to relieve discomfort. As scientific understanding grows, care is evolving from broad symptom control toward precision medicine, using new drugs that specifically interrupt the pathways driving itch.

When itch accompanies skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis or psoriasis, topical corticosteroids remain the mainstay for reducing inflammation and easing itching. By dampening the immune response, these medications lessen redness, swelling, and discomfort. In areas where steroids aren't suitable or for patients who can't use them, calcineurin inhibitors offer a steroid-free alternative. These drugs block calcineurin—a key protein in T-cell activation—thereby curbing inflammation without the typical steroid side effects.

In more serious cases of atopic dermatitis, patients often receive systemic biologic treatment such as dupilumab. Dupilumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the IL-4 and IL-13 signaling pathways—major contributors to Type 2 inflammation—leading to symptom relief and strengthened skin barrier function.

For chronic kidney disease–associated pruritus (CKD-aP), therapeutic choices now include difelikefalin, a selective kappa-opioid receptor agonist. Given by intravenous infusion, difelikefalin acts on peripheral sensory neurons and immune cells to reduce itching, while its minimal penetration into the central nervous system helps avoid typical opioid-related central side effects.

The current treatment landscape for chronic pruritus therapeutics market is relatively sparse, with only a handful of approved options: KORSUVA/KAPRUVIA (Kappa opioid receptor agonist), LIVMARLI (IBAT inhibitor), and BYLVAY/KAYFANDA (IBAT inhibitor). Notably, in March 2025, Japan approved LIVMARLI as the first and so far only therapy for cholestatic itching in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Chronic Pruritus Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron

Linerixibat (GSK2330672): GlaxoSmithKline

NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab): Galderma/Chugai Pharmaceutical

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Chronic Pruritus Market Dynamics

The chronic pruritus market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. A multidisciplinary collaboration among dermatologists, neurologists, allergists, and psychologists enhances diagnostic accuracy and enables personalized treatment, ensuring a comprehensive approach to managing chronic pruritus, which can be effectively treated with peripheral Kappa-Opioid Receptor (KOR) agonists that reduce itch while minimizing central side effects and improving tolerability; moreover, the limited industry focus on chronic pruritus—compared to broader pruritus—highlights an opportunity for innovation in specialized therapies, while a greater emphasis on quality-of-life metrics supports the development of care models that address both the psychosocial burden and symptom control, ultimately improving overall patient outcomes.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic pruritus, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the chronic pruritus market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the chronic pruritus market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the chronic pruritus market. Chronic pruritus of unknown origin remains challenging to manage due to the absence of reliable biomarkers, the failure to effectively target neural sensitization, the dominance of traditional treatments like antihistamines and corticosteroids, and the diverse underlying etiologies—including systemic diseases—all of which hinder precise diagnosis, delay effective treatment, and create barriers to the adoption of newer, more innovative therapies.

Moreover, chronic pruritus treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the chronic pruritus market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the chronic pruritus market growth.

Chronic Pruritus Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Pruritus Market CAGR 8.6 % Chronic Pruritus Market Size in 2023 USD 3.5 Billion Key Chronic Pruritus Companies Sanofi, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Galderma, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Pruritus Therapies DUPIXENT (dupilumab), Linerixibat (GSK2330672), NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab), Volixibat, and others

Scope of the Chronic Pruritus Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pruritus current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Pruritus current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Pruritus Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Pruritus Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Pruritus Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pruritus Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Chronic Pruritus Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the 7MM in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Etiology 6.3 Pathophysiology 6.4 Diagnosis 6.4.1 Diagnostic Algorithm 6.4.2 Diagnostic Guidelines 6.5 Treatment and Management 6.5.1 Treatment Algorithm 6.5.2 Treatment Guidelines 7 Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus 8.2.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus 8.2.3 Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus 8.2.4 Age-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus 8.2.5 Severity-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus 8.2.6 Etiology-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the 7MM 8.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the 7MM 8.5 The US 8.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US 8.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US 8.5.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US 8.5.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US 8.5.5 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US 8.5.6 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.6.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 8.6.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 8.6.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 8.6.4 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 8.6.5 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 8.6.6 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 8.7.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan 8.7.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan 8.7.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan 8.7.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan 8.7.5 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 KORSUVA/KAPRUVIA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics/CSL/ Vifor/Maruishi 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 LIVMARLI (maralixibat): Mirum Pharmaceuticals/Takeda 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.4 BYLVAY/KAYFANDA (odevixibat): Ipsen/Jadeite Medicines 10.4.1 Product Description 10.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.4.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.4.5 Safety and Efficacy List to be continued in the final report. 11 Emerging Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Analysts' View 11.3 Linerixibat (GSK2330672): GlaxoSmithKline 11.3.1 Drug Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.5 Analysts' View 11.4 NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab): Galderma/Chugai Pharmaceutical 11.4.1 Drug Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.5 Analysts' View 11.5 Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals 11.5.1 Drug Description 11.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.5.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.5.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5.5 Analysts' View List to be continued in the final report. 12 Chronic Pruritus – 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.2.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.2.2 Pricing Trends 12.2.3 Analogue Assessment 12.2.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Market Size 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK 12.8.2 Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Japan Market Size 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in Japan 12.9.2 Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in Japan 13 KOL Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 CMS 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.2 Bibliography 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

