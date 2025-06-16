Chronic Lower Back Pain Market to Expand Significantly During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) with Game-Changing Therapies | DelveInsight

The overall chronic lower back pain market is expected to boost with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as SP-102 (Scilex Holding), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast Limited), Cebranopadol (TRN-228) (Tris Pharma), and others, increased awareness, and extensive research in the forecast period (2025–2034).

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a widespread and long-lasting condition defined by lower back pain that lasts for at least 12 weeks. The lower back's complex structure, involving bones, muscles, ligaments, and nerves, makes it vulnerable to various problems. CLBP symptoms vary, but typically include persistent pain beyond 12 weeks, stiffness, limited movement, muscle spasms, and sometimes pain radiating to the buttocks, thighs, or legs.

In 2023, there were approximately 80 million prevalent cases of CLBP across the 7MM, and this number is projected to increase between 2020 and 2034. DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, diagnosed prevalent cases of CLBP in the US accounted for about 45% of the total in the 7MM, with a concerning trend indicating a future rise in diagnosed cases.

Chronic low back pain treatment approaches are customized to each patient, utilizing different medication types that target specific pain mechanisms. Individual patient characteristics are key to creating personalized treatment plans that improve adherence and results.

However, when inflammation is the cause of low back pain, treatment includes anti-inflammatory medications such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, or disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) for patients with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis.

Patients with certain conditions that contribute to CLBP are more likely to experience neuropathic pain, which may require additional medications that specifically target this type of pain. Furthermore, some individuals with mechanical low back pain may also experience increased pain due to muscle spasms, which can be alleviated with antispasmodic treatments.

The primary approach to managing CLBP involves the use of non-opioid pain relievers, such as NSAIDs, to address pain caused or exacerbated by inflammation. If neuropathic pain is present, medications that target this specific type of pain should be initiated and optimized accordingly.

Acetaminophen (paracetamol) is the preferred initial treatment for both acute and chronic pain. However, due to safety concerns, the FDA has limited the amount of acetaminophen in combination products to 325mg.

For patients with CLBP who require ongoing, around-the-clock pain management, the FDA has approved medications like XTAMPZA, BUTRANS, and BELBUCA. These opioids are intended for use when alternative treatments are ineffective. Additionally, CYMBALTA has been approved for managing related conditions, including chronic musculoskeletal pain and osteoarthritis-related chronic pain, which often co-occur with CLBP.

Collegium Pharmaceutical's XTAMPZA ER (oxycodone), a semi-synthetic opioid, is approved for both immediate-release and extended-release formulations. The FDA tentatively approved XTAMPZA in November 2015 and later approved an enhanced label in May 2016. The extended-release version, a twice-daily capsule, gained FDA approval in April 2016 for severe pain requiring long-term opioid management when other options are insufficient, and was commercially launched in the US in June 2016. Patents for XTAMPZA and its DETrx technology are set to expire in 2025, with potential extensions to 2036 pending patent approvals.

BELBUCA, a buccal film containing the Schedule III opioid buprenorphine, was developed by BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) and approved by the FDA in October 2015 for similar long-term, around-the-clock pain management where alternatives are inadequate. Patents related to BELBUCA's BEMA drug delivery technology extend its exclusivity in the US to 2027 and potentially to December 2032. In February 2022, Collegium Pharmaceutical announced its acquisition of BDSI for $5.60 per share.

The chronic lower back pain treatment drug market is continuously evolving. Several pharma companies are evaluating their lead assets in different phases of development. Many potential therapies are being investigated to manage chronic lower back pain.

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include SP-102 (Scilex Holding), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast Limited), Cebranopadol (TRN-228) (Tris Pharma), and others.

Even though it is too soon to comment on the above-mentioned promising candidate to enter the market during the forecast period (2025–2034), it is safe to assume that the future of this market is bright.

Scilex Holding's SEMDEXA (SP-102), a non-opioid corticosteroid viscous gel injection, is being developed for lumbar radicular pain/sciatica. It lacks neurotoxic additives and has successfully completed Phase III trials, meeting its primary and secondary goals. Results from this pivotal trial were published in the journal PAIN in June 2024.

In May 2025, Scilex Holding Company presented a post-hoc analysis of the C.L.E.A.R. trial at the ASIPP 2025 meeting. The analysis focused on the clinical meaningfulness of SP-102 (SEMDEXA) for treating lumbosacral radicular pain.

Mesoblast Limited is developing Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), an allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell product, for chronic low back pain caused by disc degeneration. This treatment is intended for patients who have not responded to conservative treatments or epidural steroid injections and are seeking an alternative to surgery; it has completed Phase III development.

Cebranopadol (TRN-228), a dual nociception/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and μ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor agonist, is a novel drug in development for moderate to severe pain. By targeting both NOP and MOP receptors, it aims to provide opioid-like pain relief with improved safety and a reduced risk of dependence and abuse. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to cebranopadol for CLBP in 2017, and it is currently in Phase III trials for acute pain. In September 2024, Tris Pharma announced clinical data showing cebranopadol offers strong, lasting pain relief with 25% less respiratory depression compared to oxycodone; these findings were presented at PAIN Week.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for chronic lower back pain are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic lower back pain market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the US market size for chronic lower back pain is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 at a significant CAGR by 2034. The chronic lower back pain treatment market is driven by an aging population, rising prevalence due to sedentary lifestyles and stress, and advancements in treatments and diagnostics. Increased demand is driven by age-related spinal changes and the need for improved therapies and early interventions.

