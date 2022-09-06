Chromatography Resin Market Size Worth $3.07 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography resin market size is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the constantly increasing need for drug development activities for the production of biopharma and biological products for diagnostics.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR globally of 6.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. This is attributable to government initiatives in Asian countries, especially in China and India , to give a boost to the pharmaceutical industry.

The ion exchange technique is anticipated to exhibit a rapid growth rate of 6.3% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030. This is owed to rapid growth in drug discovery activities in developed as well as developing economies worldwide.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology end-use segment contributed the highest share, accounting for more than 87% of the revenue in 2021, owing to constant demand from pharmaceutical companies and CROs for drug discovery processes.

On the other hand, the food & beverages segment is witnessed to advance at a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The high growth rate is attributable to the growing application of the technique in F&B processes such as detection of aflatoxins in foods, vitamin separation, amino acid analysis, profiling food components, analysis of colorants and residues, sugar content analysis, and others.

The natural type segment accounted for the largest share of more than 51% in terms of revenue in the global market. This high share is attributable to the rising demand for natural resins obtained from natural sources, which comply with the regulatory support for use in various applications, thus complementing the segment growth.

Read 145-page market research report, "Chromatography Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural, Synthetic), By Technique (Ion Exchange), By End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Chromatography Resin Market Growth & Trends

The chromatography technique is used in therapeutic drug monitoring, which is used when a patient is on toxic medication to analyze the blood and urine levels. Such tests of blood, urine, stool, and umbilical cord on a regular basis are beneficial to ensure that the patient is taking an appropriate dose of medication. This technique helps companies develop and manufacture biological pharmaceutical tools to achieve the safety and quality of active ingredients.

In North America, the pharmaceutical industry has been advancing for years and has grown at a faster rate, resulting in booming demand for ion-exchange chromatography resin. Additionally, high healthcare spending and the presence of major pharmaceutical market leaders in the U.S. are the main drivers of the market for chromatography resin in the North America region. Key players operating in this industry are constantly undertaking initiatives to develop more effective and innovative products in an attempt to strengthen their position in the global market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, chromatography resin manufacturers including Purolite, TriAltus Bioscience, and Avantor were majorly engaged in R&D activities for new product development. For instance, TriAltus Bioscience, a developer of innovative tools for protein purification, developed a novel CL7/Im7 system, which is a protein purification technology. This technology was developed to aid cancer institutes with COVID-19 vaccine development.

Chromatography Resin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chromatography resin market on the basis of type, technique, end-use, and region:

Chromatography Resin Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 - 2030)

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic

Chromatography Resin Market - Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 - 2030)

Ion exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic interaction

Size exclusion

Others

Chromatography Resin Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Chromatography Resin Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, Thousand Liters, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.



France



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Chromatography Resin Market

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WIPRO GE HEALTHCARE PVT LTD

Purolite

GRACE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation.

Danaher

