Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Chromatography Reagents Market by Technology (GC, LC, SFC, TLC, and Paper Chromatography), Type (Solvents, Buffers, Derivatization Reagents, Ion-Pair Reagents, and Others), Separation Mechanism, Application - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Chromatography Reagents Market is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 5.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing use of chromatography in proteomics is likely to provide opportunities for chromatography reagents industry.

The pharmaceutical testing, application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and related testing service providers are among the key end users of chromatography reagents. They use analytical instrumentation during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies, as well as during the manufacturing of bulk drugs and biological products, drug stability testing, and in qualitative and quantitative pharmaceutical analysis. Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment. Additionally, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are the other key factors driving the growth of this segment.

The adsorption chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the chromatography reagents market during the forecast period.

Adsorption chromatography is a type of liquid chromatography in which chemicals are retained based on their adsorption and desorption at the surface of the support, which also acts as the stationary phase. This method is also sometimes referred to as liquid-solid chromatography. Retention in this method is based on the competition of the analyte with molecules of the mobile phase as both bind to the surface of the support. The degree of a chemicals retention in adsorption chromatography will depend on the binding strength of this chemical to the support, surface area of the support, amount of mobile phase displaced from the support by the chemical, and binding strength of the mobile phase to the support. A wide range of applications and higher adoption of adsorption as a separation mechanism in various industries is a key factor driving the growth of this market.

The LC reagent is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

LC is the most widely used form of chromatography due to its flexibility and functionality. LC is used for the separation of macromolecules and ionic species of biomedical interest, labile natural products, and a wide variety of high-molecular-weight and less-stable compounds such as proteins, polysaccharides, synthetic polymers, nucleic acids, plant pigments, and surfactants. In this technique, the mobile phase is a liquid. HPLC is one of the most powerful analytical tools in chemical, biomedical, and pharmaceutical sciences. It has the ability to separate, identify, quantitate, and purify individual components present in any sample that can be dissolved in a liquid. Using HPLC, compounds in trace concentrations as low as parts per trillion (ppt) can easily be identified. HPLC is used for the analysis of samples used in forensic institutes and industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and environmental testing.

The introduction of fast LC technologies is a major factor driving the market for HPLC instruments and reagents. Specific categories of reagents are offering improved selectivity and specificity and can be used before or after separation. Such reagents quickly and efficiently analyze highly charged acidic or basic compounds using reversed phase techniques.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the chromatography reagents market. The major players in the market are Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merk Group (Germany), Sigma-Aldrich (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), Waters Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Regis Technologies (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), and Loba Chemie (India).

These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the market. Contracts & agreements, new product launches, investments and expansions and mergers have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the chromatography reagents market.

