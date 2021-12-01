Christmas Comes Early For Children With Cancer Courtesy Of PM-International Malaysia

SUBANG-JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas cheer came early for the children at the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) as PM-International Malaysia donated RM500,000 to the Children's Home of Hope (CHH) at NCSM to help children in their fight against cancer. Children as young as one year old from around the country can have their treatment subsidized and accommodation taken care of by the NCSM.

Paul Yung, CEO of PM-International Malaysia, has been an avid supporter of the NCSM since 2016. "I lost my aunt and all four of my grandparent-in-laws to cancer, so this is a very personal topic for me. I am happy about this being PM-Malaysia's largest donation ever, and I hope that our contribution will help the children to fight and beat the disease."

PM-International Malaysia is part of the PM-International Group, one of the world's largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg. The company has been operating in Subang Jaya, Malaysia since 2003.

"I believe every child should have the very best chance for recovery. That's what inspired us to support the CHH. The amazing staff at the NCSM and the CHH give their best for the children and their parents every day and we are very proud to support their efforts!" said Yung.

The NCSM Managing Director, Dr Murali was present to receive the donation from PM-International Malaysia. "On behalf of NCSM, we express our heartfelt thanks to PM-International Malaysia who have consistently supported NCSM for many years and many events. The donation will help to cover CHH's operating costs for one full year and even allow them to upgrade peripherals such as bed frames and sensory toys for the children. What an amazing Christmas gift from PM-International Malaysia." said Dr Murali.

"We sincerely thank all of our distributors and customers. Every child deserves the best chance to fight cancer" added Yung.

In addition to the donation, PM-International Malaysia prepared 20 Christmas gifts consisting of blankets, neck pillows and plushies to soothe the children through chemotherapy.

In this season of giving, you can do your part to help National Cancer Society of Malaysia by contacting 03-26987300 or visiting www.cancer.org.my.

About PM-International AG:

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology. The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company's core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 700 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams. Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others.

Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

SOURCE PM-International AG