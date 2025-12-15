PM-International expands child sponsorships to 8,000 with €2.88 million donation

SCHENGEN, Luxembourg, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global support for children in need is declining rapidly. According to World Vision, governments and institutions worldwide have cut funding for children's aid by $16.3 billion, limiting access to food, healthcare and education for millions of vulnerable children.

At the same time, PM-International is expanding its commitment through its charity Foundation PM We Care.

In 2026, it will increase the commitment to the partnership with World Vision by supporting an additional 1,400 children, raising the total number of sponsored children to 8,000. PM-International will also raise its annual donation to €2,880,000 to strengthen long-term development programmes in project regions.

Oliver Müller, World Vision Germany's Manager for partnership with PM We Care said: "It's a challenging time for the humanitarian aid sector, there's a 17% decline in donations. In the end, it's not just numbers, it's people! That's why it is so important to build on such reliable partners like PM-International. With your outstanding commitment, we are continuing to give help and hope to thousands of people and we are incredibly thankful for the support."

PM-International and it's FitLine nutritional supplement and cosmetics brand worked with World Vision for more than 20 years, supporting eight community-based projects that improve access to education, healthcare, clean water and income opportunities, helping families improve their lives sustainably.

Charity Ambassador Vicki Sorg commented: "We can't even imagine what these children and their families go through, and how big our impact is for them. With every FitLine product purchased, our distributors and customers give one hour of life to a sponsored child. Our Team Partners and customers are the strong partners on our side, and we want to continue being the strong partner on World Vision's side."

With this expansion, PM-International moves closer to its next goal of supporting 10,000 sponsored children.

