Chris Haffenden Joins 9fin As Editor

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, the AI powered data and analytics platform for fixed income, announces it has hired Chris Haffenden as its Editor.

By combining cutting edge technology, the market's fastest newsflow and deep-dive predictive analytics, 9fin helps clients win advisory mandates, react to credit trading opportunities and save time.

To augment and leverage its technology platform, Chris Haffenden has joined 9fin to expand its news, insights and analysis product offerings - including coverage of secondary activity, special situations, distressed, and restructuring markets.

Formerly at Debtwire for 16 years, Chris was Managing Editor of its ABS Europe and CEEMEA products, specialising in restructuring and distressed across a variety of jurisdictions and asset classes. Prior to becoming a journalist, he was an Emerging Markets and Distressed Debt Banker.

Steven Hunter, Co-founder and CEO of 9fin commented on the hire: "In the last 6 months we have doubled our London team to more than 20 people and have seen the 9fin platform really take off across the European leveraged finance market.

As we enter our next phase of growth across new geographies and products it's amazing to have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Chris coming on board to help build out our news offering."

Chris Haffenden on his arrival said: "I'm delighted to join 9fin at such an unprecedented, challenging and exciting time for credit markets. Their unique approach to data and analysis is the ideal platform to provide early-stage signals and analysis on corporate distress and restructuring. I look forward to working with Steven, Huss and their fast-growing team in developing a best-in-class product offering."

To find out more about 9fin's offering across the high yield, leveraged loan and distressed debt market, or to trial the 9fin platform, visit 9fin.com or follow @9finHQ on Twitter.

SOURCE 9fin