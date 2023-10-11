Chiplet Market worth $148.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiplet Market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 86.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the chiplet market is driven by adoption of advanced packaging technologies, and proliferation of data centers worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131809383

Browse in-depth TOC on "Chiplet Market"



126 – Tables

56 – Figures

247 – Pages

Chiplet Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 6.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 148.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 86.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Processor, Packaging Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Related to intellectual property (IP) protection and licensing Key Market Opportunities Rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure Key Market Drivers Adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) servers in various sectors

By processor, the AI ASIC coprocessor is projected to grow at high CAGR of the chiplet market during the forecast.

The AI ASIC coprocessor segment is positioned for robust growth, driven by the escalating demand for specialized hardware accelerators in AI applications. As AI workloads become increasingly prevalent across the healthcare, finance, and automotive sectors, the need for dedicated AI ASIC coprocessors continues to rise. Chiplet-based AI ASICs offer a targeted and efficient approach to offloading AI-related tasks from general-purpose processors like CPUs and GPUs. These chiplets are designed to excel in AI inference and training tasks, delivering accelerated performance while conserving power. Their modular nature enables seamless integration into various hardware configurations, making them adaptable for diverse AI applications. As AI continues to permeate different sectors and the demand for faster, more energy-efficient AI processing surges, the AI ASIC coprocessor segment is projected to register notable growth within the chiplet market, offering tailored solutions to meet the evolving requirements of AI-driven technologies.

Enterprise Electronics segment is projected to grow at high CAGR of the chiplet market during the forecast period.

The eneterprise electronics segment is expected to grow at high CAGR in chiplet industry during the forecast period. Chiplets have revolutionized semiconductor design by offering a scalable and customizable approach to enterprise electronics. They enable businesses to create specialized integrated circuits, optimizing performance and power efficiency. They also enhance package-level yield and reduce costs by allowing the replacement of defective components without discarding entire chips. This modular approach accelerates development cycles and supports rapid scalability to meet changing demands. Moreover, chiplets improve reliability through redundancy options, which is crucial for mission-critical applications. Advanced interconnect technologies facilitate high-speed connections between chiplets, vital for handling large datasets and AI workloads. Chiplets revolutionizes enterprise electronics by aligning them with the constantly evolving needs of modern businesses.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=131809383

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the chiplet market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by presence of some of the leading economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea that are focusing on development of chiplet technology. China strategically advances its semiconductor capabilities by investing heavily in chiplet technology and multi-chiplet designs. With a reported revenue of USD 7.27 billion in 2022, Shanghai-based SMIC is China's largest providing foundry and technology service company. Despite challenges, SMIC has been at the forefront of technological advancements due to US sanctions and limited access to 7 nm and 10 nm capable wafer fab tools. Prominent industry players, such as Huawei Technologies, headquartered in Shenzhen, have substantially increased their engagement in chiplet-related innovations, as evidenced by a remarkable surge in patent filings. For instance, Huawei has demonstrated a remarkable increase in chiplet-related patent filings, growing from 30 in 2017 to over 900 in 2022. Additionally, Chinese companies have united to establish the China Chiplet League, dedicated to advancing the development of a domestic Chiplet interconnect interface standard, showcasing China's commitment to technological progress in this field.

Key companies operating in the chiplet companies are Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), IBM (US), Marvell (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), NVIDIA Corporation (us), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Ranovus (Canada), and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=131809383

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

FPGA Market by Configuration (Low-end FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, High-end FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (=16 nm, 20-90 nm, >90 nm), Vertical (Telecommunications, Data Center & Computing, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Non-Volatile Memory Market by Type (Flash, EPROM, nvSRAM, EEPROM, 3D NAND, MRAM, FRAM, NRAM, ReRAM, PMC), Wafer Size (200 mm, 300mm), End-user (Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Storage, Healthcare, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

Hardware Encryption Market by Product Type (External HDD, Internal HDD, SSD, Inline Network Encryptor, USB Flash Drive), Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Healthcare) and Region – Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/chiplet-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/chiplet.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets