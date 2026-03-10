China Trends | Whole-process people's democracy delivers stability, development: Ethiopian legislator

News provided by

Xinhua News Agency

10 Mar, 2026, 03:51 GMT

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency:

China's annual "two sessions" have drawn global attention. In a special coverage of the "two sessions," parliamentarians from around the world share their observations and expectations about the event.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
China Trends | Whole-process people's democracy delivers stability, development: Ethiopian legislator

In this episode, Dr. Dima Noggo, chairperson of Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, highly praised China's whole-process people's democracy for its role in maintaining political stability and social harmony, as well as delivering economic progress. He noted that China's development path was planned, aiming at not only growth, but also redistributing the growth to the majority of the Chinese people.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930055/1.mp4

Also from this source

Global governance seminar held in Geneva, marking launch of English edition of Volume I of "China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership"

Global governance seminar held in Geneva, marking launch of English edition of Volume I of "China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership"

This is a report from Xinhua News Agency: A seminar on global governance and the launch of the English edition of the first volume of "China's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics