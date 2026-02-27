Global governance seminar held in Geneva, marking launch of English edition of Volume I of "China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership"

GENEVA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency:

A seminar on global governance and the launch of the English edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" were held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Tatiana Valovaya(L), Jia Guide(R), and Fu Hua attend a seminar and the launch of the English edition of 'China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership' at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Feb. 24, 2026.(Xinhua/Peng Ziyang) Tatiana Valovaya delivered a address at the seminar.(Yang Lei)

Director-General of the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya said in her address that the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2025 highlights the importance of dialogue, development and win-win cooperation.

China has made important contributions to strengthening multilateralism, she said, calling on countries to work together to build a fairer, more inclusive and more effective system for international cooperation.

She also noted that while the global landscape has changed profoundly since 1945, "the United Nations remains the only place where all the world's nations can gather together to address common problems and find shared solutions."

Jia Guide, permanent representative and ambassador of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said in his address that unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonism are undermining the multilateral order, bringing global governance to a new crossroads.

Noting that China has proposed the GGI to safeguard the international order and improve global governance, Jia said that the initiative has received support and responses from more than 150 countries and international organizations. He added that China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua introduced the first volume of "China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership" to the attendees. He said the book, with rich details, presents a panoramic view of the extraordinary practices and remarkable achievements in governance in the new era, allowing readers to gain a profound appreciation of Xi's deep commitments as well as his personal charisma.

Fu said Xinhua has long been committed to promoting important concepts such as the GGI, and will continue to make good use of multilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms among media and think tanks and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with international organizations, so as to better present on the international stage the vivid stories of China's efforts to advance the building and reform of the global governance system.

At the seminar, Xinhua also released a think tank report titled "Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence -- Focusing on China's Solution to Global Governance."

The event, jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency and China's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, was attended by around 200 representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, diplomatic missions, think tanks, and the business community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922068/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922069/image2.jpg