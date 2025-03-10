China Telecom and Partners Innovate Together! 5G UAV Medical Delivery Network Wins Global Mobile Award

HONG KONG, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, during the 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC25), the 5G UAV medical delivery network solution jointly developed by China Telecom, Hangzhou Antwork Network Technology and Zhejiang University was awarded the Global Mobile Award (GLOMO Award) for "Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health and Wellbeing." This groundbreaking achievement signifies that the integration of "5G + low-altitude + healthcare" is poised to enter the stage of large-scale application, opening up new pathways for the equitable distribution of medical resources worldwide.

China Telecom, driven by deep insights into the pain points of the healthcare industry and a forward-looking strategic layout, has taken the lead in constructing a 5G-A technology matrix. To address issues such as low efficiency in medical supply delivery and regional resource imbalances, the company has innovatively introduced 5G-A super terrestrial and aerial integration technology alongside a high-precision medical sensing network. This creates a low-altitude medical corridor that is extensive, responsive, and secure. The technology employs a combination of high and low frequencies, using dynamic resource scheduling through smart beamforming in urban areas. In suburban regions, it utilizes new wide-angle power-sharing smart antennas for broad coverage, overcoming geographical limitations. Equipped with perception AS, perception SF, and base station sensing devices, the system enables UAV trajectory tracking, electronic fence protection, and real-time monitoring of multiple targets to ensure flight safety. It supports low-altitude network high-definition video transmission and, combined with UAVs capable of withstanding winds over level 5, significantly enhances transportation efficiency, providing 24-hour immediate response for emergency medical scenarios.

Currently, this solution is being piloted in Zhejiang Province. The use of UAV delivery routes for blood transport has significantly reduced transportation time compared to ground logistics, effectively meeting both "emergency blood use" and "planned blood replenishment" needs, thereby greatly enhancing emergency response speed. By leveraging UAVs as a "highway" for rural areas, an aerial bridge has been established between central hospitals and grassroots health clinics, facilitating the implementation of a tiered healthcare system and allowing for more balanced resource allocation. According to actual flight data, a single UAV flight can meet the emergency blood needs of 1-2 patients, benefiting remote areas with weaker healthcare resources and increasingly demonstrating its social impact.

The success of the 5G-A smart healthcare solution exemplifies the deep integration of "terrestrial and aerial fusion" technology with medical scenarios. UAV medical delivery represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a new paradigm in life-saving operations. In the future, China Telecom will continue to collaborate with partners across the industry chain to further unlock the limitless potential of 5G-A. This initiative aims to catalyze a transformative increase in the overall productivity of vertical industries, injecting new qualitative productivity into the high-quality development of the digital economy.

The Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO), founded by the authoritative organization GSMA in 1996, features a judging panel of over 260 analysts, media representatives, and industry experts as of 2025. It is the most prestigious award in the telecommunications industry, often referred to as the "Oscars of Mobile Communication." The GLOMO Awards aims to recognize individuals and companies that drive innovation and demonstrate exceptional achievements in the rapidly growing mobile sector.

