China Telecom and HKUST Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive AI and Quantum Innovation

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "China Telecom") and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement recently, marking a significant step in strengthening industry-academia-research collaboration. As part of this partnership, both parties announced the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Innovation Laboratory and a Quantum Innovation Joint Laboratory. Additionally, they will launch a Joint Talent Development Program under a "1+2+1" innovation framework to drive cutting-edge technological advancements, facilitate research commercialization, and cultivate a high-caliber talent pipeline.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Chairman and CEO of China Telecom, and Prof. Nancy Ip, President of HKUST, who served as witnesses to this milestone collaboration. The agreement was formally signed by Ms. Liu Ying, Executive Vice President of China Telecom, and Prof. Kar Yan Tam, Vice-President for Administration and Business of HKUST.

Leveraging Premier Resources to Establish a Leading Innovation and Technology Hub

As a leading research university in Asia, HKUST is globally recognized for its excellence in research and innovation. Its artificial intelligence subject ranks first in the Greater China region and is among the top 20 worldwide. In October 2023, HKUST established the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Center (HKGAI), led by Prof. Guo Yike, Provost of HKUST. The center focuses on advancing foundational large models, developing vertical AI applications, and exploring AI governance frameworks.

As a global leader in integrated intelligent information services, China Telecom leverages its cloud-network integration expertise to transform into a service-oriented, technology-driven, and security-focused enterprise. The company continues to drive breakthroughs in cloud computing, computing power networks, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum technology, reinforcing its position at the forefront of digital innovation.

This collaboration will fully harness HKUST's cutting-edge research strengths and China Telecom's industrial transformation expertise to drive innovation. Through the '1 Joint Management Committee + 2 Major Laboratories + 1 Talent Program' framework, the partnership aims to establish a comprehensive innovation ecosystem spanning basic research, technological breakthroughs, commercial applications, and ecosystem development. The Artificial Intelligence Innovation Laboratory will focus on conducting research aligned with international standards, developing a robust evaluation system for large-scale models, and advancing AI technologies. Meanwhile, the Quantum Innovation Joint Laboratory will engage in joint research on quantum computing and targeted application scenarios, while also developing interdisciplinary curriculum frameworks to foster cross-domain expertise. In addition, both parties will jointly launch a series of talent development initiatives, including a summer elite internship program, high-level talent workstations, academic exchange programs, and advanced training certifications. These efforts will strengthen the digital technology talent pool in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, laying a solid foundation for sustained innovation and development.

Aligning with National Strategy to Drive New Frontiers of Development

Prof. Nancy Ip, President of HKUST, expressed her sincere appreciation for China Telecom's support. She remarked, "This collaboration seamlessly integrates HKUST's research expertise with China Telecom's industrial strengths. We will jointly address key national scientific challenges, drive industrial technology innovation, establish a robust talent development framework, and accelerate the transformation of technological advancements. Together, we can make a greater contribution to both Hong Kong and the nation."

Mr. Ke Ruiwen, Chairman and CEO of China Telecom, underscored the company's dedication to advancing national strategic goals through technological self-reliance and innovation. He stated, "China Telecom is committed to leveraging joint laboratories and talent programs in collaboration with HKUST to cultivate core competencies in strategic emerging fields. Together, we aim to accelerate the growth of new productive forces and contribute the strength of a leading central enterprise to the development of a digital China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."

This collaboration between China Telecom and HKUST sets a new benchmark for industry-academia-research partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence and quantum technology. It also drives the development of smart cities in Hong Kong, fostering innovative applications and advancing the growth of various industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660907/image_5024765_33428855.jpg