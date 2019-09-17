China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair to be held in Zhongshan, China

In the past 20 years, GILF has made great achievements in the rapidly developing lighting industry. It has become a grand sourcing ceremony in the lighting industry and a "gliding name card" of Guzhen.

Setting Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center as the main venue and joining hands with 7 sub-venues to achieve 1,500,000 m² exhibition area, GILF gathers over 2,000 high-quality enterprises, presenting 30,000+ selected quality products, 200,000 professional quality buyers, online trade platform sourcing all year round, and accurate analysis of big data. After years of accumulation, GILF shows the "Chinese Power" in the global lighting industry.

Integration: Activate the New Driving Force of the Industry

GILF adheres to innovative development with higher level of internationalization, professionalization and industrialization, and actively promotes the integration of original design and intelligence, and art and technology.

Higher Internationalization Level

Each GILF has attracted the participation of professional buyers from more than 100 countries and regions, including Europe, America, Southeast Asia, Japan and Russia, etc. GILF conducts Hosted Buyer Program which is dedicated to overseas buyers, ensuring them an efficient and hassle free business trip.

Intelligent Lighting Will Continue to Take the Lead

Trend-setting smart lighting opens a new sector in the industry. Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center is divided into eleven exhibition sections in 5 halls. This fair scales up the "Smart Lighting" section at Hall A, aiding companies in speeding up innovation in the Intelligence Era. Special Lamp Area is added, which provides targeted engineering lamps with a wide variety of functionality.

Focusing More on the Linkage Mode between Exhibition and Lighting Megastores

The main venue Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center gathers over 800 lighting enterprises, directing the development trend of the industry, and covering the whole industry chain.

It joining hands with 7 lighting megastores (sub-venues) -- Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Lighting Era Center, Huayu Plaza and China International Streetlight City, the overall exhibition space is over 1.5 million sqm.

More Popular International Exchange

GILF invests heavily in global online and offline promotion in combination with professional media and mass media through multiple channels. It cooperates with famous media such as PR-Newswire, UK's Mondo Arc, Spain's Lightecture, America's Enlightenment and LEDs Magazine to conduct all-round and multi-angle overseas promotion, and also works with Google Adwords, Facebook and LinkedIn to promote GILF in Asia, Europe, America, Africa, Oceania, etc. Moreover, it also looks for cooperation opportunities via Thailand LED Expo, InterLight Moscow, and International LED Expo Korea.

Innovation-driven Development

GILF will hold 20+ high-end events and exciting forums, gathering lighting practitioners and industry experts to share insights of the industry through online and offline live broadcast.

The Integration of Exhibition and Internet Enhances the Quality of GILF.

GILF's B2B official website - "Denggle.com" hosts a 365-day-a-year online lighting fair, gathering over 2,800 well-known lighting companies at home and abroad to provide 20,000+ quality products.

Buyers can use the online exhibitor inquiry system to easily find matching exhibitors.

Summary:

After 20 years' development, GILF has continued to provide business opportunities for the lighting industry. Welcome to Guzhen and the 24th GILF.

