Chief Executive Officer, Patrik Dahlen Buys Immunovia Warrants

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB, ("Immunovia") announces today that Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia, has purchased 250,000 warrants of the 2020/2024 scheme for approximately 400 KSEK. His total holding now amounts to 45,000 shares and 250,000 warrants in Immunovia. The warrants have a subscription price per share of SEK 455. Other management team members have subscribed for 4,000 warrants of the same scheme.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO, Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/chief-executive-officer--patrik-dahlen-buys-immunovia-warrants,c3270453

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3270453/1360939.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Immunovia AB