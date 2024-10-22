Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership Secure Patient Care with Cynerio

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to increasingly disruptive attacks on UK healthcare systems, the Cheshire and Merseyside ICS (Integrated Care System) has chosen Cynerio's Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform to deepen their defences. After thorough evaluation of multiple options, the UK's largest ICS will be implementing Cynerio's full platform at all 17 NHS Trusts.

Ransomware attacks have become a significant concern for healthcare organisations worldwide, with notable attacks impacting all corners of the NHS. The impact of these attacks on patients and facilities lead Cheshire and Merseyside to proactively invest in greater defences, eventually leading to the implementation of Cynerio's platform which is designed to protect healthcare environments against threats to Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices. With the adoption of Cynerio, Cheshire and Merseyside aims to better protect patient data, minimise vulnerabilities, and reduce disruptions to care.

"Cynerio delivered exactly what we needed: comprehensive visibility into all networked medical devices across our ICS trusts. Deployment was efficient, and the vendor's support was consistently responsive, helping us enhance our security posture and fortify our cybersecurity defences." said Matt Connor, Chief Digital Information Officer at Liverpool Womens Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Cynerio is increasingly recognized as an industry leader in healthcare cybersecurity, including in the UK where 1 in every 4 hospitals are using Cynerio. The platform's innovative technology is designed to continuously monitor, detect, and mitigate cybersecurity threats specific to medical and IoT devices within healthcare environments. Its real-time threat intelligence and automated response mechanisms provide a robust defence against emerging cyber risks.

Darrell Bailey, Head of Sales for Cynerio, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Cheshire and Merseyside to defend all the care facilities in the ICS. Adopting best of breed technologies like Cynerio to be deployed at scale will allow them to continue to be a leader and innovator in the NHS."

Cheshire and Merseyside's adoption of the Cynerio platform is a logical step forward in ensuring the integrity and resilience of healthcare operations. This proactive cybersecurity initiative reinforces the organisation's mission to provide the highest quality of care while safeguarding patient data against evolving threats.

About Cynerio:

Cynerio is a cybersecurity and compliance solution customised for the NHS. We go beyond asset management by protecting IoT and connected medical devices from ransomware and other live attacks. Cynerio has one simple goals - Intelligent prioritisation and protection of your critical devices based on clinical context, exploit probability, impact to patient care and DSP compliance. For more information visit www.cynerio.com , and follow us on linkedin www.linkedin.com/company/cynerio

Media Contact:

Name: Vicki Michaeli

Email: vicki@cynerio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876294/Cynerio_Logo_Logov1.jpg