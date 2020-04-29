Chemical Distribution Market Size Worth $361.73 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chemical distribution market size is projected to reach USD 361.73 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed a rebound in the number of mergers and acquisitions over the past few years owing to the rising focus of major players on inorganic growth to fill regional footprint and product portfolio.

Key suggestions from the report:

Specialty compounds are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing type at 5.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the rising demand from application-specific chemicals, especially in the pharmaceutical and polymer industries

Commodity chemicals accounted for a market share of over 60%, in terms of revenue in 2019 on account of low cost and high production volumes

Petrochemicals segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 due to the recovery of the overall manufacturing sector along with a high demand for downstream products such as diesel oil, lubricants LPG and others

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain a lucrative market for CASE owing to several investments and capacity expansions in emerging economies such as India , Thailand , Indonesia , and Malaysia

Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising focus of economies such as Dubai , UAE, and Bahrain on expansion of non-oil based industries

Some of the key players operating in the chemical distribution market are Univar AG, Helm AG, Brenntag AG, Azelis Holdings SA, IMCD Group, BASF SE and Biesterfeld AG.

Read 250 page research report with ToC on "Chemical Distribution Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Specialty Chemicals, Commodity Chemicals), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/chemical-distribution-market

The portfolio of distributors across the globe include a range of specialty and commodity chemicals. Specialty products such as Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers (CASE), polymers and resins, agrochemicals, and construction chemicals are consumed in low quantities and are anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. These chemicals are under high scrutiny from the regional governments and are hence produced by specialized manufacturers.

Specialty and commodity compounds are primarily consumed by end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, infrastructure, electronics and pharmaceuticals. Asia Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in demand for chemicals owing to growing industrialization, especially in China. The rise in production of electronics coupled with spending capacity of the consumers has led to a high demand for electronic grade raw material, thereby positively affecting the growth in the country.

Increasing globalization is anticipated to encourage small and large manufacturing companies undergo strategic alliances with international players to achieve structural efficient cost, market share and competitive advantage to serve their global consumers in a better way. Chemical producers are adopting acquisition as a key strategy to enhance their consumer reach and strengthen their supply chain.

The dependence of manufacturers on distributors for safe delivery of loose and non-bulk chemical substances and handling various logistics requirements including custom blending and repackaging is another factor posing a challenge in the chemicals supply chain. Various regulatory authorities such as the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) ensures the establishment of safety standards for transportation and distribution of products across North America, whereas Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) monitors the safety standards in Europe.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemical distribution market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Chemical Distribution Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Specialty Chemicals



CASE





Agrochemicals





Electronic





Construction





Specialty Polymers & Resins





Others



Commodity Chemicals



Plastic & polymers





Synthetic Rubber





Explosives





Petrochemicals





Others

Chemical Distribution End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Specialty Chemicals



Automotive & Transportation





Construction





Agriculture





Industrial Manufacturing





Consumer Goods





Textiles





Pharmaceuticals





Others



Commodity Chemicals



Downstream Chemicals





Textiles





Automotive & Transportation





Electrical & Electronics





Industrial Manufacturing





Others

Chemical Distribution Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





U.K.





Belgium



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Petrochemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Petrochemicals Market – The growth of the market for petrochemicals will be driven by rising demand for downstream products from end-use industries and capacity additions in the base chemical industry.

Heat Transfer Fluids Market – Rapid adoption of concentrated solar power globally is one of the major factors driving the heat transfer fluids market demand.

Industrial Lubricants Market – Rapid industrialization in developing countries followed by rise in number of trade activities fuels the demand for industrial lubricants.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.