Chef Alain Ducasse Honored with the Forbes Travel Guide Award of Excellence by Baccarat at The Summit in Monaco

Ducasse accepted the honor in Monaco at The Summit, Forbes Travel Guide's exclusive, by-invitation-only event that brings together the leaders of luxury travel and hospitality. Reflecting on the recognition, Ducasse shared his thoughts on the elusive nature of excellence:

"Excellence is a word that has always intrigued me," said Ducasse. "Because excellence is like the horizon line: it's a direction, but you never reach it. In awarding me this prize, you are honoring our entire profession and all the teams who work with me. We transmit the desire for excellence. It's our way of creating a legacy."

Ducasse's culinary empire spans more than 30 restaurants across the globe, including the legendary Louis XV at Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, where he first made a name for himself. His influence extends beyond the dining room—through his chocolate artisan manufactures, cooking schools, publications, and sustainable practices, he continues to shape the future of global gastronomy.

Ducasse's dedication to culinary excellence has also driven his commitment to sustainability. His restaurants increasingly emphasize plant-based dishes, reduced fat, sugar, and salt, and sourcing local ingredients wherever possible.

The Forbes Travel Guide Award of Excellence by Baccarat honors individuals whose work elevates the standard of luxury and service. Ducasse's recognition underscores his legacy not only as a chef but also as a mentor and visionary leader in the hospitality world.

Forbes Travel Guide's deep commitment to culinary excellence will continue at The Summit 2026 in Monaco with the participation of Ducasse and other celebrated chefs, including Yannick Alléno, Cédric Grolet and Marcel Ravin, who attended this year's award presentation.

About The Summit

The Summit is a three-day, by-invitation-only event that brings together the worlds of travel and luxury for the most glamorous and thought-provoking luxury travel conference in the world— hosted by Forbes Travel Guide, the creator of the world's only Five-Star hospitality awards. Set in stunning destinations, The Summit attracts decision-makers from the best hospitality companies, influential travel professionals and exceptional luxury brands. Learn more at summit.forbestravelguide.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous inspectors evaluate hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our exacting inspection process. Visit us at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

