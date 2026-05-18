Character-based AI Agents Market worth $5.45 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global character-based AI agents market is projected to grow from USD 0.55 billion in 2026 to USD 5.45 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 46.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Character-based AI Agents Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Character-based AI Agents Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.55 billion

USD 0.55 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 5.45 billion

USD 5.45 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 46.7%

Character-based AI Agents Market Trends & Insights:

The character-based AI agents market is driven by the rising adoption of virtual influencers and AI companions across social media and digital entertainment platforms. Rising advancements in multimodal generative AI technologies, including voice synthesis, avatar animation, and contextual memory, are enabling highly immersive and personalized user interactions. Additionally, increasing investments in creator economy platforms and AI-powered fan engagement ecosystems are accelerating the commercialization and large-scale deployment of character-driven AI applications globally.

By type, the fictional character agents segment held the largest share of the character-based AI agents market in 2025.

By interaction mode, the multi-modal segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 62.6% in the character-based AI agents market from 2026 to 2032.

By application, the social media & virtual influencers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.2% during the forecast period.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the character-based AI agents market with a 38.0% share in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203215434

The character-based AI agents market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for personalized and emotionally engaging digital interactions across gaming, social media, and entertainment platforms. Advancements in generative AI, multi-modal interaction, voice synthesis, and avatar technologies are enabling more immersive and human-like AI character experiences. Significant growth opportunities are emerging through virtual influencers, AI companions, and fan engagement platforms. Creator economy expansion and rising adoption across education, healthcare support, and enterprise engagement applications are further accelerating market growth.

Fictional character agents segment dominated the character-based AI agents market in 2025

By type, the fictional character agents segment dominated the character-based AI agents market in 2025 due to strong adoption across gaming, roleplay, interactive storytelling, and entertainment applications. These AI agents provide high creative flexibility and scalability, enabling platforms to develop immersive digital experiences without the legal and licensing constraints associated with real-world personas. Growing consumer demand for AI-powered entertainment, virtual companionship, and creator-driven interactive content further accelerated segment growth. Advancements in large language models, emotional AI, and multi-modal interaction technologies have also enhanced the realism and engagement levels of fictional AI characters. Additionally, strong integration of fictional characters into fan communities, social platforms, and immersive media ecosystems supported continuous user interaction and monetization opportunities, establishing the segment as the largest revenue contributor within the character-based AI agents market.

Social media & virtual influencers segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

By application, the social media & virtual influencers segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of creator economy platforms and AI-generated digital content ecosystems. Brands, creators, and media companies are increasingly deploying AI-powered virtual influencers to deliver scalable audience engagement, personalized interactions, and continuous content generation across social platforms. Advancements in synthetic media, avatar technologies, and voice AI are enabling more realistic and interactive virtual personalities. The ability of AI influencers to operate continuously while maintaining consistent branding and engagement is accelerating the adoption across marketing and entertainment applications. Additionally, rising consumer preference for immersive and AI-native social experiences, along with increasing investments in virtual creator ecosystems, is expected to drive the segment globally.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=203215434

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the character-based AI agents market from 2026 to 2032

The Asia Pacific character-based AI agents industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid adoption of AI-powered gaming, virtual influencers, and immersive digital entertainment platforms across China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The large digital-native population, strong mobile-first consumer ecosystem, and expanding creator economy are accelerating the demand for AI companions, interactive characters, and virtual personas. Additionally, the increasing popularity of anime, livestreaming, virtual idols, and digital fandom communities is creating favorable conditions for the widespread adoption of character-based AI technologies across consumer applications.

Growing investments in generative AI, avatar technologies, synthetic media, and social media ecosystems are supporting the commercialization and large-scale deployment of character-based AI agents. Technology companies and startups across Asia Pacific are increasingly developing AI-native entertainment platforms and virtual engagement ecosystems to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences for personalized and immersive digital experiences. Strong adoption of AI-driven content creation, fan engagement, and virtual influencer marketing across regional social platforms is also contributing to market expansion. As digital entertainment ecosystems continue evolving, the region is expected to emerge as a major innovation and growth hub for the character-based AI agents market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the character-based AI agents companies include Character Technologies, Inc. (US), Luka, Inc. (US), CHAI RESEARCH CORP. (US), Inworld AI (US), and Soul Machines (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=203215434

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

AI in Video Surveillance Market by Offering (AI Camera, PTZ, Dome, Bullet, Panoramic, Fisheye, AI-driven Video Analytics), Function (Training, Inference), Technology (Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, GenAI, NLP) – Global Forecast to 2032

High Voltage Current Sensor Market by Product (Single Function, Multifunction), Technology (Hall Effect, TMR, GMR, AMR, Shunt), End Use (Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial, Railways) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/character-based-ai-agents-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/character-based-ai-agents.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg