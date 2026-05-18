Industrial Portable Generator Market worth $0.75 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Portable Generator Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2025 to USD 0.75 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

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There is a growing demand observed in the industrial portable generator market owing to the rising requirement for robust and reliable power sources among various industries functioning in off-grid and underserved areas. The rapid development in the construction, mining, and oil & gas industries, especially in remote areas, is driving the market. Industrial portable generators are crucial in offering an uninterrupted power supply by delivering electricity on-site without relying on grid connectivity. Increasing incidences of power failures, aged grid infrastructure, and rising consumption of electricity in developed and emerging economies are creating favourable conditions for the industrial portable generator market. In addition, the rising requirement for alternative and temporary sources of power for infrastructure development works, disaster recovery services, and maintenance work is boosting the use of industrial portable generators.

Industrial Portable Generator Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.56 billion

USD 0.56 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 0.75 billion

USD 0.75 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.1%

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Gasoline segment is expected to dominate the industrial portable generator market from 2025 to 2030.

By fuel, the gasoline segment is expected to dominate the industrial portable generator market during the forecast period. The segmental growth will be fueled by the high availability of gasoline fuel, easy availability of refueling, and the inexpensive initial cost of gasoline compared with that of diesel and other fuel-based industrial portable generators. The use of gasoline as fuel results in the manufacture of light portable generators that are easy to move around, hence making them ideal for applications in places such as construction sites and industries. This trend will be fueled by the high compatibility of these portable generators in low to mid-power generation applications, which have a requirement for easy deployment and maneuverability. Furthermore, gasoline-fueled generators entail less maintenance costs and are easy to operate, making them very popular in the hands of contractors and smaller-scale industrial firms.

Emergency segment is likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the emergency category will likely lead the industrial portable generator market between 2025 and 2030. The dominance of the segment is mainly attributed to an increase in cases of power outage, aged electrical grids, and demand for uninterrupted power supply among industries and businesses. The sectors that use such devices include construction, telecom companies, hospitals, and utilities, which need instant sources of power in order to maintain business continuity and avoid any possible loss. This segment has gained popularity mainly due to the rising demand for backup power in emergencies. The portability and reliability of portable generators make them an ideal choice in such situations. In addition, increased spending on infrastructure and expansion in telecom networks and utilities are driving the demand for emergency portable generators, helping the category stay ahead in the industry.

North America is anticipated to be the largest-growing region between 2025 and 2030.

North America is expected to be the largest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for reliable backup power, aging grid infrastructure, and the rising frequency of extreme weather events. The region, particularly the US, experiences power outages due to storms, wildfires, and grid stress, which is boosting the adoption of industrial portable generators across construction, utilities, and commercial sectors. Additionally, strong investments in infrastructure modernization are further supporting the demand for temporary and standby power solutions. The region also benefits from a well-established rental market and the strong presence of leading generator manufacturers, which enhances product availability and technological advancements. Furthermore, stringent emission regulations are encouraging the adoption of cleaner and more fuel-efficient portable generators, including natural gas and hybrid variants. These factors, combined with high awareness regarding power reliability and operational continuity, are positioning North America as a key growth region in the global industrial portable generator market.

The rise in the use of industrial portable generators within construction sites, infrastructure development, and industrial activities in remote locations is playing a key role in the market growth. The presence of leading players within the region is another factor contributing to the market growth through innovations in products, improved product durability, and the building up of efficient distribution and rental channels. Increasing awareness regarding business continuity planning, emergency planning, and backup power requirements within key industries is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in the US in the upcoming years.

Industrial Portable Generator Industry:

Some of the major players in the Industrial Portable Generator Market are Generac (US), Caterpillar Inc (US), Honda (Japan), and Cummins (US).

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Generac (US)

Generac is one of the leading manufacturers of power management equipment. The company has been providing energy-efficient solutions for 60 years. It was the first manufacturer of standby generators for home backup. It manufactures the widest range of products in the market for portable, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. It is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and services, advanced power grid software platforms, and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. It has a presence in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, with independent distributors in over 150 countries. It has R&D facilities in the US, Mexico, Italy, Spain, China, and Germany. It also has over 15 manufacturing facilities globally.

Honda (Japan)

Honda deals through four business segments: Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, Motorcycles Business, and Life Creation & Other Business. The company is committed to driving business innovations to improve efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability. It aims to build sustainable power products to deliver power without harming the environment. It has a huge geographic presence and serves over 35 countries through its export facility, over 5 million customers worldwide, and 42 research and development (R&D) centers across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, particularly China and Japan. It has 15 R&D centers in North America, which helped it analyze the requirements of its customers and align its products with their requirements. The Life Creation & Other business segment offers tillers, generators, snow throwers, outboard engines, and lawnmowers. Its portable generators are used in appliances such as TVs, DVDs, refrigerators, and coffee pots.

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