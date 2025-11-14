Changes in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 November 2025 at 10:31 EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso is implementing changes to its Group Leadership Team and organisational structure, effective 1 January 2026. These appointments are designed to strengthen the Group's strategic focus and operational efficiency as it prepares for the planned demerger of its forest business and the strategic review of its Central European sawmills and building solutions operations.

Tuomas Hallenberg has been appointed President and CEO of Stora Enso's Swedish forest business, which is planned to be demerged from Stora Enso in 2027. His new role will be effective as of 1 January 2026. He will step down from his current role in the Group Leadership Team as of 31 December 2025, and continues reporting to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Stora Enso.



Tuomas Hallenberg has extensive and diverse leadership experience in the forest industry. He joined Stora Enso in 2024 as Executive Vice President, Forest. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Property Development and Renewables at Metsähallitus, the Finnish national forest company. From 2014 onward, he held several leadership positions at Metsähallitus, and from 1998 to 2014, at UPM, focusing primarily on wood sourcing and forest operations. Hallenberg holds a Master of Science degree in Forestry in Forest Management Planning, as well as an MBA.



Pauli Torikka has been appointed Executive Vice President of the new Wood and Energy business area, to be established on 1 January 2026, and a member of the Group Leadership Team effective the same day. He joined Stora Enso in 2020 and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Wood Supply in the Forest business area. Previously, he has held several leadership positions at UPM. He holds a Master of Science degree in Forest Economics and Wood Technology and an eMBA.



The new Wood and Energy business area, to be established as of 1 January 2026, will encompass wood sourcing and trading, wood products supply chain and sales, the Group's energy business, as well as the Central European sawmilling operations.



Furthermore, Lars Völkel, M.Sc. (BA), has been appointed Executive Vice President Containerboard effective 1 January 2026. He joined Stora Enso in 2020 as Executive Vice President, Wood Products. Lars will continue to serve on the Group Leadership Team in his new role, succeeding Hannu Kasurinen, who will retire at the end of 2025.



"I'd like to congratulate Tuomas Hallenberg on his appointment as President and CEO of our Swedish forest business, and Lars Völkel on his new role heading our Containerboard business area. I'd also like to welcome Pauli Torikka to our Group Leadership Team. Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we advance Stora Enso's strategic transformation," says Hans Sohlström. "On behalf of Stora Enso, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hannu Kasurinen for his remarkable 32 years at Stora Enso. Hannu's leadership across multiple roles has been instrumental in implementing our strategy and driving the transformation of our company. We wish Hannu all the best in retirement and thank him for his lasting impact on Stora Enso's journey."



Effective 1 January 2026, the composition of Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team will be as follows:

Hans Sohlström, President and CEO

Niclas Rosenlew, CFO

Micaela Thorström, EVP People and Legal, General Counsel

Tobias Bäärnman, EVP Strategy and Sustainability

Andreas Birmoser, EVP Cartonboard

Markku Luoto, EVP Foodservice and Liquid Board

Lars Völkel, EVP Containerboard

Carolyn Wagner, EVP Packaging Solutions

Johanna Hagelberg, EVP Biomaterials

Pauli Torikka, EVP Wood and Energy



For further information, please contact:

Hanna Rutanen

SVP Communications

tel. +358 41 507 1361



Investor enquiries:

Jutta Mikkola

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +358 50 544 6061



