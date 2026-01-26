Change of date for publication of the year-end report for the financial year 2025

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") has resolved to postpone the publication of the year-end report for the financial year 2025 to March 13, 2026. The reason for the postponement is to align the trading restriction period with the ongoing rights issue, the subscription period of which ends today, January 26, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the Board, phone +45 612 207 30

Michael Colérus, Chief Financial Officer, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Adviser (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Phone: +46 8 588 68 570,

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

