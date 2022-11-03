Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso

HELSINKI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidium has appointed Reima Rytsölä, CEO of Solidium Oy, as a member of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso Oyj on 3 November 2022. Prior to the change, Solidium was represented by Harri Sailas.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Stora Enso Oyj consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders.

In accordance with the above, the members of Stora Enso's Nomination Board are:

Chair Marcus Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB

Håkan Buskhe, Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors

Antti Mäkinen, Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors

Reima Rytsölä, CEO of Solidium Oy.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

