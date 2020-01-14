Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malin Bendz, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, will leave her position at Stora Enso as of 15 January 2020. After 20 years in the company, she will now pursue new career opportunities outside Stora Enso.

"I want to thank Malin for her dedicated work in developing our People strategy and driving our co-creation with startups by designing the Stora Enso Accelerator Programme. With her extensive experience in the company, she has been an appreciated member of the Group Leadership Team. I wish Malin all the best in her future career," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.

The search for a successor will be initiated immediately. Per Lyrvall, Executive Vice President, Legal, is taking on the role as acting Head of HR during the interim period.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

