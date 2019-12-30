Change in Number of Shares Outstanding in Sectra During December

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During December, the number of shares outstanding in the medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra AB (STO: SECT B) increased by 153,149 ordinary Class B shares. As of December 30, 2019, the number of shares totals 38,506,020.

The change was attributable to a new share issue in connection with the conversion of Sectra's convertible debenture programs 2015/2019 and 2016/2019.

The number of shares after the change is distributed as follows:

2,620,692 ordinary Class A shares.

35,885,328 ordinary Class B shares.

The Class A share carries ten votes and the Class B share one vote. The number of votes after the change amounts to 62,092,248.

The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obligated to disclose in compliance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on December 30, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. (CET).

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

