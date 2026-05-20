Changan Launches Self-Charging HEV Tailored for MEA Market

CHONGQING, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Changan Automobile Group recently unveiled its latest hybrid innovation, BlueCore HEV, at a global launch event in Chongqing, China — introducing a new energy-efficient driving solution designed to reduce urban fuel consumption and eliminate the need for charging.

Combining advanced hybrid engineering with AI cloud-based energy management, BlueCore HEV operates as a self-charging system that intelligently optimizes energy balance, eliminating the need for external charging. Real-world testing recorded urban fuel consumption as low as 2.98L/100km for sedans.

Built for MEA realities

Developed for global users, BlueCore HEV offers standard refueling convenience alongside electric smoothness and freedom from range anxiety. For the Middle East and Africa, this addresses extreme summer temperatures exceeding 45°C and uneven charging infrastructure.

In congested cities like Riyadh, Cairo and Casablanca, the system delivers improved fuel efficiency in stop-and-go traffic, providing a practical solution aligned with regional driving realities.

A new approach to hybrid mobility

"BlueCore HEV is our China solution for global hybrid mobility," said Zhao Fei, General Manager of China Changan Automobile Group.

Developed over six years by 1,000 engineers with an investment of more than RMB 2 billion, the system masters 163 technologies. BlueCore HEV balances fuel and electric power through intelligent control for a more efficient and seamless driving experience.

Engineered for everyday performance

Designed with real-world usage in mind, BlueCore HEV delivers:

Lower fuel consumption, particularly in city driving

Seamless transitions between electric and fuel power

A quieter, more refined driving experience

Reliable performance across diverse and extreme conditions

The system has undergone more than 2 million kilometres of full-vehicle reliability validation, over 70 special-road tests, 350 hours of uninterrupted bench testing, and more than 1,000 hours of extreme-condition testing.

Yang Dayong, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile, described BlueCore HEV as "a revolution in both energy efficiency and intelligence, from the inside out."

Looking ahead

This innovation draws on Changan's powertrain evolution—from its first self‑developed engine in 2012 to the BlueCore power brand in 2019. Now trusted by over ten million users worldwide, BlueCore HEV will serve as a core foundation for Changan's expanding portfolio, contributing fresh momentum to the global development of hybrid mobility.