Changan Group Unveils "Vast Ocean Plan 2.0" with Middle East & Africa Named a Priority Region

Chinese automaker sets top-5 ambition in MEA by 2030, announcing seven strategic upgrades and next-generation hybrid technology at Auto China 2026.

CHONGQING, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Group recently unveiled its updated Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 at Auto China 2026, marking a new stage in its global expansion and reaffirming a long-term commitment to international markets — with the Middle East and Africa (MEA) explicitly named as one of its five priority regions.

"Today, we are launching Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 with greater determination and a more open mindset. We will continue to follow our core principles—long-term development, localization, systematization, and responsible ESG practices—while evolving from an export-driven model to an integrated global operation spanning manufacturing, trade, investment, services, and sustainability." —



Zhao Fei, General Manager, Changan Group

Global Momentum: Where Changan Stands Today

In 2025, Changan recorded 637,000 overseas sales, up 18.9% year-on-year. The Group entered 21 new markets, launched 12 new models, and now operates across 118 countries and regions through 1,124 sales outlets. Its international portfolio spans 41 models, including 16 new energy vehicles, supported by 22 manufacturing bases with a combined annual capacity of 350,000 units. Looking ahead to 2030, the Group is targeting 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales, with a stretch ambition of 1.8 million.

MEA in Focus: From Exporter to Local Player

Under Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, MEA is one of five strategic regions where Changan is targeting top-10 scale, with a stretch ambition of top 5. The plan marks a deliberate shift from "going global" to "taking root locally," with seven upgrades designed to build long-term regional capability:

Technology: Safety, efficiency, and intelligent mobility, integrating BlueCore Hybrid and next-generation energy solutions

Products: Global-first development with regional adaptation, moving away from China-led synchronous rollouts

Brand: Strengthening positioning around technology, reliability, and user trust

Partnerships: Deeper collaboration across technology, manufacturing, and market development

Investment: Greater focus on R&D, brand building, and ecosystem development

Service: Faster after-sales response times and stronger local support networks

Teams: More localized international teams with deeper market understanding

The Auto China announcement also saw BlueCore Hybrid — Changan's next-generation self-charging hybrid system — applied to two flagship models: the fourth-generation EADO sedan and CS75 PLUS SUV.

Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 sets the roadmap for how the Group intends to get there, region by region, model by model.