CfC St. Moritz Welcomes Canton Network as New Main Partner

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz, the highly curated digital assets conference for investors and decision-makers, today announced Canton Network as its new main partner.

Following successful partnerships in 2024, 2025, and 2026, CfC St. Moritz and Canton Network are expanding their collaboration, with Canton now stepping into the role of main partner. The partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to collaborate openly and bridge previously siloed ecosystems, perspectives and capital, both essential to building trust and strong relationships across the industry. The collaboration with Canton Network is a natural next step for CfC St. Moritz, as the space moves toward greater institutionalization and real-world adoption.

"We are proud to welcome Canton Network with Yuval Rooz, Eric Saraniecki and their team to CfC St. Moritz as our main partner," said Nicolo Stoehr, CEO of CfC St. Moritz. "What draws us to Canton Network is our shared values, their focus on building real-world solutions and applications, and their long-term approach to the industry. Qualities that strongly reflect what CfC St. Moritz stands for. We have always been about bringing together those who are actively shaping the industry across crypto, traditional finance, government, and academia. Not just talking about it. Canton Network fits that vision exactly, and we are pleased to deepen our engagement with them."

Yuval Rooz, Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Asset, co-creators of the Canton Network, will return to CfC St. Moritz as a speaker and partner representative: "Over the past three years, CfC St. Moritz has become a truly valuable forum for our team and me. What makes it special is the quality of conversations – the kind that lead to new ideas, real business opportunities, and lasting relationships across the industry. As Canton continues to grow, it's exciting for us to further our presence with the CfC St. Moritz community in a way that reflects that momentum. We're proud to partner with CfC St. Moritz and to help convene the people and institutions driving the future of this market."

As CfC St. Moritz opens this new chapter, it also takes the opportunity to thank the previous 4-year main partner, the Algorand Foundation: "When Covid-19 brought uncertainty to the event space and the whole industry, the Algorand Foundation made the decision to commit to CfC St. Moritz in 2023. That commitment was not merely financial – it was a signal of trust in our mission and in the enduring value of bringing people together, even when the world was pulling apart. The partnership helped us to keep bringing people together at a time when human connection had never mattered more," said Nicolo Stoehr.

About CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate circle of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The annual application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The event was founded in 2017 and has since conducted eight in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, and two virtual conferences. CfC St. Moritz is also the organizer of the annual CfC St. Moritz Industry Days.

About Canton

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance – uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.