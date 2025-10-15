The CfC St. Moritz Announces New Speakers from Ripple, MARA, Solana Foundation, Securitize, and More for 2026 Conference

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CfC St. Moritz , a highly curated digital assets and blockchain conference for investors and decision-makers, which is set to return from January 14-16, 2026, has announced additions to its speaker lineup.

The updated speaker list includes:

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple

Lily Liu, President at Solana Foundation

Fred Thiel, Chairman & CEO at MARA Holdings

Sheila Warren, Chief Executive Officer at Project Liberty Institute; Chief Strategy & Operations Officer at Project Liberty

Carlos Domingo, Founder & CEO at Securitize

Talia Klein, Managing Director & Head of Wealth Management Services at the DTCC

Anton Katz, Co-Founder & CEO at Talos

Ambre Soubiran, CEO at Kaiko

Michael Higgins, International CEO & Global Head of Corporate Development at Hidden Road

Teresa Goody Guillén, Partner at Baker & Hostetler LLP

Javier Rodriguez, CCO at XBTO

Robinson Burkey, Co-Founder at Wormhole Foundation

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs

Amar Kuchinad, CEO at Copper

Evgeny Gaevoy, Founder & CEO at Wintermute

Nicolo Stöhr, CEO of the CfC St. Moritz, said: "I'm delighted to announce our second group of speakers, each bringing unique expertise across crypto, regulation, traditional finance, and innovation. The breadth of these speakers underscores our goal to foster a truly integrated dialogue among the most influential voices in the ecosystem. As we approach 2026, I am confident that CfC St. Moritz will once again be the place where ideas converge, giving key leaders the platform they need to define the course for the year ahead in what is shaping up to be a momentous time."

Held at Suvretta House , nestled in the Swiss Alps, the CfC St. Moritz brings together global industry experts, business leaders, and regulators from across crypto, finance, and technology to discuss the most prevalent issues and trends for the year ahead. There are only 250 places available for participants, and seats are allocated based on strict criteria, ensuring a productive environment for the most important figureheads in the tech, finance, crypto, and policy industries. Submissions for applications will open on October 15, 2025, and interested parties can visit the website for more information.

Sheila Warren, CEO of the Project Liberty Institute and Ambassador to the CfC St Moritz, said: "The 2026 edition of CfC St. Moritz comes at a defining moment for the digital assets industry. As global interest accelerates and regulatory frameworks take shape, this gathering offers a rare opportunity for leaders across finance, policy, and technology to come together, share insights, and help shape the next phase of the industry. I'm looking forward to another year of meaningful dialogue, new connections, and real momentum."

Before the main conference begins, the CfC St. Moritz will once again host its signature Pre-Opening on January 12-13, 2026, offering attendees a relaxed, informal environment to connect and network ahead of the core program. Participants will have the opportunity to choose from a curated selection of alpine activities, from skiing and snowshoeing to spa experiences and private lunches, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Engadin Valley. This unique tradition has become a hallmark of the CfC St. Moritz experience, setting the tone for meaningful conversation, connection, and collaboration.

About the CfC St. Moritz

The CfC St. Moritz is an intimate circle of hand-picked opinion leaders and investors in the private and unique setting of the Swiss Alps. The yearly application-only conference fosters a culture of genuine connection and deliberately admits a maximum of only 250 international UHNWI, family offices, funds, and institutional investors, uniting the traditional finance sector and the crypto industry. The CfC St. Moritz was founded in 2017 and has since conducted seven in-person conferences in St. Moritz, one in Half Moon Bay, California, two virtual conferences during the pandemic, and several smaller events.