CeraVe Taps Madeline Argy for Unfiltered Conversations on Acne Breakouts

In a series of digital and social content, this new campaign showcases Madeline's 'crashing out' — defined as becoming suddenly, uncontrollably angry or distressed — over an unwanted breakout, a common experience for acne sufferers. To highlight the benefits of this innovative formula, the content features conversations with board-certified dermatologists who emphasize the importance of not only covering pimples but treating them to prevent both acne marks and future breakouts.

Understanding that 85% of 15 – 45 year olds pick their pimples², often leading to post-acne marks, CeraVe introduces its new Blemish Barrier Patches to help stop the breakout – and the crash-out – in its tracks. These pioneering patches not only prevent picking, significantly reducing the risk of post-acne marks, but also feature an advanced formula infused with calming niacinamide and CeraVe's signature blend of 3 essential, skin-identical ceramides to protect the skin barrier. Achieving 3-hour efficacy, they visibly reduce blemishes and redness while absorbing oil. Unique among hydrocolloid patches, they soothe the skin and reduce breakout appearance upon application, flattening blemishes without irritation or marks. Discreet with an invisible finish on all skin tones, these patches are suitable for sensitive skin and daily use.

"As someone who has openly struggled with acne, it's frustrating to see so many mixed messages about skincare, and I really look for brands and products that have true dermatologist expertise," said Madeline Argy, CeraVe Brand Partner. "That's why I have trusted and used CeraVe for years. When you're dealing with breakouts, you can feel desperate to find something that really works, so I'm grateful to collaborate with a brand that has truly made a difference for my own skin."

"As a board-certified dermatologist, I confidently recommend CeraVe's Blemish Barrier Patches to my patients struggling with breakouts," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Alecia Folkes. "From a professional standpoint, what's revolutionary about these patches is their advanced formulation: they ingeniously combine three skin-identical ceramides and niacinamide. This ensures blemishes are treated effectively without disrupting the skin barrier, offering my patients a gentle yet powerful option for managing breakouts."

As a leader in acne and therapeutic skincare, the Blemish Barrier Patches join CeraVe's extensive line of cleansers and treatments formulated specifically for acne-prone skin. The brand also launched a new Acne Clay-to-Foam Cleanser this summer, formulated with salicylic acid, which can be adapted to fit multiple steps in an acne skincare routine, including as a daily cleanser, weekly mask and overnight spot treatment. Both Blemish Barrier Patches ($9.99) and Acne Clay-to-Foam Cleanser ($17.99) are available now on Amazon and in the skincare aisle of retailers nationwide.

