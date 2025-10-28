CeraVe Supports Global Skin Health Leaders to Deliver Care to Underserved Patients on World Skin Health Day

World Skin Health Day is led by the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and the International Society of Dermatology (ISD). Taking place on 8 July each year, it delivers education on the significance of skin health and encourages discussions and actions that contribute toward improving skin health around the world. As the day's official corporate partner for the second year, CeraVe worked with the ILDS and ISD to build on the achievements of 2024, activating in 9 countries, in addition to amplifying awareness around the world.

Raising Global Awareness for a Skin Health Crisis

While one-third of the global population is affected by skin disease, there is less than 1 dermatologist per million people in some countries, creating a coverage gap that leaves 3 billion without access to care.1-3 Through its partnership with ILDS and ISD, CeraVe is on a mission to help close the gap and ensure that more patients worldwide can access dermatological expertise.

Individuals and organizations from 76 countries participated in sharing campaign messages for World Skin Health Day, their stories and activities to raise awareness on social and digitally, contributing to a reach of more than 4.5 million, which included a global awareness initiative at CeraVe's 20th Birthday event.

Timed to its 20th anniversary, the brand also hosted a global celebration of two decades of skincare on World Skin Health Day. Top dermatologists and creators came together to learn about accessible dermatological solutions and the CeraVe commitment to improving skin health worldwide.

Impact at a Glance

9 countries activated across 5 continents

3,900+ underserved patients treated

4.5M+ people reached online and in person

200+ government officials pledged support for skin health advocacy

Mobilizing Care within the US and Around the Globe

Additionally, there were 11 in-country events spanning government advocacy, healthcare education and patient care, including:

Indonesia: over 220 patients received dermatological care and more than 60 government officials pledged support for skin health.

Nigeria: more than 1,200 patients accessed dermatological services for the first time.

Bangladesh: mobile dermatology units reached remote, flood-prone areas to diagnose and treat over 1,000 patients.

Philippines: Nearly 50 dermatologists and healthcare workers served 163 patients in a remote community and trained 136 other healthcare workers.

Within the United States, CeraVe teamed up with its partner, the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC), to bring skin health to the forefront of underserved and under-resourced communities. Around the country, dermatologists volunteered their time at NAFC clinics to see patients, while L'Oreal Skin Health Advisors led educational sessions in other clinics. On World Skin Health Day and beyond, the CeraVe and NAFC partnership impacted hundreds of patients and volunteers, inspiring long-term action.

"Our ongoing partnership with CeraVe has brought tremendous value to our clinics, from providing educational opportunities for volunteers to expanding the scope of care we can offer our patients," said Ariana Gordillo, Senior Director at NAFC. "We know that access to skincare and skin resources is both limited globally and within our own communities, so having a partner like CeraVe allows us to grow our offerings and deliver meaningful care to patients across the country."

Prof. Henry W. Lim, ILDS President, said: "Once again, this year's World Skin Health Day highlighted the profound impact of skin diseases on billions of people and their families worldwide, while also delivering vital education and shining a light on the urgent need for greater access to dermatological care.

"Thanks to CeraVe Care For All's generous partnership, we were able to fund 9 inspiring initiatives in underserved regions across the globe — each making a meaningful difference to skin health in communities that need it most. We are deeply grateful for CeraVe's continued commitment to advancing skin health equity."

Championing Skin Health Equity Through Care For All

These initiatives are all part of CeraVe Care For All, a philanthropic program dedicated to improving access to dermatological care in underserved communities around the world and empowering frontline healthcare workers to help millions of underserved patients.

"We at CeraVe have had the privilege to collaborate with extraordinary organizations and leaders who share our deep commitment to expanding access to dermatological care," said Tom Allison, Senior Vice President of Medical Dermatology Marketing at L'Oreal. "Skin health is a fundamental human right, and supporting initiatives such as World Skin Health Day provides CeraVe a global platform to spark conversation, champion equity and lead the way in enacting meaningful change for all people."

Supporting World Skin Health Day 2025 was another bold step for CeraVe in breaking down barriers to care and empowering skin health experts. To learn more about CeraVe Care For All and the initiatives happening around the globe, visit https://www.lorealdermatologicalbeauty.com/cerave/care-for-all.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US* and is now available in over 60 countries worldwide. Find CeraVe on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or visit www.cerave.com.

About World Skin Health Day

World Skin Health Day is a joint project of the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS) and the International Society of Dermatology (ISD). Since 2013, World Skin Health Day has been taking place across the world to raise awareness of and treat a diverse range of skin conditions.

About National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC)

The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c(3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of medically underserved people throughout the U.S. and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics and Charitable Pharmacies that serve them. NAFC programs provide a wide range of support to our members and in turn patients through funding, education and training, advocacy, standards, disaster relief and more.

* IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of January 2025

1 Seth D et al. Curr Dermatol Rep. 2017;6(3):204-210.

2 Rosenbaum BE et al. Pan Afr Med J. 2017;26:125.

3 Coustasse A et al. Telemed J E Health. 2019;25(11):1022-1032.

