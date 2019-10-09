CeraVe Launches SA Smoothing Range at the 28th EADV Congress in Madrid: A Clinically Tested Solution for Dry, Rough and Bumpy Skin

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On the occasion of the 28th EADV Congress, taking place in Madrid from October 9-13th 2019, CeraVe will roll out the international launch of SA Smoothing, a clinically proven solution for dry, rough and bumpy skin.

Keratosis Pilaris (KP) affects 40% of adults and adolescents globally. CeraVe's SA Smoothing range provides exfoliation and hydration for a number of different conditions related to dry, rough, bumpy skin (including KP), with consumer tests revealing smoother skin after just three days.

CeraVe Global GM Penelope Giraud says: "We are excited to launch this accessible range that will make a real difference in people's lives, providing a solution to a common issue that can affect self-esteem."

In fact, the SA Smoothing range is so effective that when CeraVe's advertising agency shot its creative campaign, models were specifically instructed by production NOT use the products in the week prior to the shoot, in order to guarantee that their rough and bumpy skin would be visible for the cameras…since results can be achieved in just 3 days, the creative team didn't want to risk having the models' rough and bumpy skin diminished prior to the shoot. A true testament to the range's benefits!

The SA Smoothing Range, which is already available in the US market, includes two standout products: SA Smoothing Cleanser (8 oz) and SA Smoothing Cream (6 oz. and 12 oz.).

In addition to this launch, CeraVe's presence at EADV includes:

A Scientific Symposium based on a proprietary study, Keratosis Pilaris: Clinical Demands & New Solutions with Professor Petra Staubach-Renz ( Oct. 10 at 7PM )

at ) A B2B2C social activation with medical/dermatological opinion leaders to reinforce brand awareness.

About CeraVe

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe's mission is to "provide therapeutic skincare for all" through efficacy, safety, compliance (texture) and accessibility (affordability). The skincare products are enriched with a blend of three essential ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), fatty acids, and other lipids to help repair and strengthen the skin's natural barrier. The patented MVE® (multivesiculer emulsion) technology allows for a unique delivery system the provides long lasting hydration. CeraVe is the No. 1 dermatologist recommended moisturizer brand in the United States, which is now available in over 30 countries worldwide.

