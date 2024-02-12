CeraVe Collaborates with Michael Cera and TikTok Stars on First-of-its-Kind Global Campaign

For weeks, Michael Cera has been front and center in the news and across social media promoting his 'namesake' brand, CeraVe. Cera went toe-to-toe with dermatologists and even revealed his very own Michael CeraVe commercial. But the truth came out in a revealing ad, where Cera's bizarre campaign was debunked by a boardroom of CeraVe dermatologists, who reminded him that CeraVe is and always has been developed with dermatologists since 2005. In fact, the "Ve" stands for MVE Technology and "Cera" refers to "ceramides," not Michael Cera.

As new skincare brands continue to emerge, claiming dermatologist validations and the use of ceramides, the campaign was designed to reinforce the brand's 'moisturize like a derm' movement and celebrate CeraVe's longstanding reputation as the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the U.S. The brand put its impressive roster of board-certified dermatologists at the forefront to challenge and debunk Cera's claims by highlighting dermatologists as the true skincare industry experts and bolster the brand's commitment to providing dermatologist developed skincare products for all.

Despite Michael Cera's outlandish claims, "Cera" is actually short for ceramides - the brand's powerhouse ingredient that acts like a glue to hold skin cells together to keep our skin barrier intact and healthy. CeraVe's unique blend of three skin-identical ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II, replenishes skin's natural lipid levels to help restore the skin barrier. The "Ve" refers to the brand's MVE Technology, a revolutionary delivery system that helps release ingredients, like ceramides, over time to provide continuous slow-release hydration. Going beyond just moisturizing the skin's surface, CeraVe's exclusive combination of ceramides and MVE technology, developed with dermatologists, helps to not only restore but also strengthen the skin barrier.

"From the start, CeraVe has been developed with dermatologists, it's a foundational aspect of the brand's DNA. We not only develop all our products with them, but we also create educational and entertaining skin health content with them that we share across all our channels," said Melanie Vidal, CeraVe Global Brand General Manager. "The Super Bowl presented an ideal stage to illuminate our brand's mission through an innovative approach—a first of its kind immersive campaign, inviting everyone to participate in a memorable prank-like experience. Now, for those who were unaware, its crystal clear: CeraVe is developed with dermatologists and 'cera' stands for 'ceramides' —essential lipids that help to protect and restore the skin barrier."

Transcending traditional ads, the first-of-its-kind "Michael CeraVe" campaign tapped into CeraVe's cultural relevancy to create a 360-degree influencer-first campaign fueled by the brand's ardent advocates that took the campaign from social media speculation all the way to the big TV commercial reveal. Inspired by existing online rumors that Cera has long been involved with the brand as his namesake, Cera and his fan-favorite reputation for awkward, offbeat characters played a crucial role in the narrative – Evan in Superbad, George Michael Bluth in Arrested Development and Allan in this year's record-smashing Barbie movie. However, equally as important were the star-studded roster of board-certified dermatologists and notable social media personalities, including Hayley Kalil, Caleb Simpson, and Bobbi Althoff, who co-created content with Cera, fueling suspicion and speculation with their millions of followers. The entire three-week campaign was executed across digital media, video, social media and CeraVe brand channels, in addition to a robust influencer marketing strategy. This strategic collaboration, alongside intricately curated social marketing and communications, allowed the brand's community to make the prank truly magnanimous and unmissable.

"Our first-ever Super Bowl spot couldn't be limited to one moment. It needed to be an unforgettable skincare education journey," said Tom Allison, SVP & Global Head of Professional Sales and Marketing. "Collaborating with Michael Cera, our influencer partners and dermatologists gave us the opportunity to reinforce our brand's legacy and differentiators, while having a bit of fun along the way. Our shared name allowed for a truly authentic and playful partnership. He was the perfect protagonist in our prank – a great collaborator with our influencer partners and an even better challenger to our dermatologist allies, building up to the Big Game reveal."

Visit the campaign website to dive deeper into this memorable campaign and check out the commercial here. For more skincare tips and product information, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

