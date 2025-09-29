CeraVe and L'Oréal Groupe Win Prestigious IFSCC Applied Research Award for Breakthrough Dandruff Study

New findings reveal critical microbial drivers, ethnic variations, and new pathways for personalized scalp care

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraVe and L'Oréal Groupe today announced that their collaborative study on scalp biology has received the Applied Research Award at the 35th International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress, recognizing a breakthrough in understanding dandruff and advancing scalp barrier science.

"Receiving the IFSCC Applied Research Award is a testament to our joint commitment to scientific innovation and understanding the intricate biology of skin and scalp barrier health," said Gene Colón, Global Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs & Communications for CeraVe at L'Oréal. "This game-changing research moves beyond the traditional view of dandruff to highlight the role of ceramide deficiency and scalp barrier dysfunction, the critical bacterial component and the impact of ethnicity. It significantly expands our scientific understanding, rooted in our foundational ceramide science, offering new perspectives and possibilities for future innovations."

This award-winning research – the first scalp study of its kind - compared dandruff-affected and healthy scalps, assessing clinical symptoms, ceramide profiles, microbiome composition, and inflammatory markers to provide the most comprehensive picture of dandruff pathophysiology to date. Researchers from L'Oréal evaluated over 200 participants from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

"This recognition reflects L'Oréal's Research & Innovation teams' leadership in scientific innovation and our mission to pioneer skin, hair, and scalp science continuously," said Qian Zheng, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Advanced Research for North America and Global Head for Regenerative Beauty at L'Oréal Groupe. "By integrating microbiome research with barrier biology through an inclusive lens, our teams are pioneering new approaches to scalp care – translating deep biological insights into targeted, effective solutions for consumers around the world."

Importantly, this new and previously unpublished study builds on earlier microbiome research, which was published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, while significantly expanding its scope. Whereas previous work characterized the scalp microbiome in a global population, the IFSCC-recognized study goes further — providing a deeper analysis by examining differences across ethnic groups and, for the first time, exploring the functional profile of the microbiome. These new dimensions — combined with insights into microbial targets beyond Malassezia (a naturally occurring fungus on the scalp that has long been associated with dandruff) and their connection to inflammation — represent a major advance in understanding dandruff biology. Key discoveries include:

Bacterial drivers: Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Staphylococcus capitis (S. capitis) — two types of bacteria commonly found on the skin — were consistently more abundant in dandruff across all ethnicities.

were consistently more abundant in dandruff across all ethnicities. Strong S. aureus link: A significant positive correlation was identified between S. aureus abundance and dandruff presence and severity.

link: A significant positive correlation was identified between abundance and dandruff presence and severity. Virulence factors: Dandruff scalps showed significantly higher virulence factor (VF) gene levels, particularly in Latin/Hispanic and Asian American groups, with many VFs previously linked to S. aureus pathogenicity.

pathogenicity. Personalized treatment: This is the first study to characterize dandruff scalp microbiome function across ethnicities, underscoring the need for diverse, personalized treatment approaches.

Ethnic variations: Malassezia levels were higher in dandruff across all ethnic groups except Asian Americans, and Malassezia globosa, one of the most prevalent species associated with scalp health, was prevalent on healthy scalps in all populations.

The IFSCC Congress, held annually and recognized as the most international prestigious global events in cosmetic science, brings together leading stakeholders to showcase cutting-edge scientific advancements.

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all, CeraVe creates products developed with dermatologists to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. All CeraVe formulas are enriched with three skin-identical ceramides (ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II), with select products featuring MVE Technology for controlled, long-lasting hydration. CeraVe is the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US1 and is recommended by over 90,000 dermatologists worldwide2. It is now available in over 100 countries across the globe. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave), or visit www.cerave.com.

1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of February 2025

2Survey conducted among the dermocosmetic market carried out by APLUSA and other partners between January 2025 and May 2025, involving dermatologists in 29 countries.

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future program, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2024 the Group generated sales amounting to 43.48 billion euros. With 21 research centers across 13 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 8,000 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal Groupe has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

Media Contacts:

CeraVe: Christine Alkhawam – christine.alkhawam@loreal.com

Coyne PR: cerave@coynepr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783504/CeraVe_Logo.jpg