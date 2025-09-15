Ceramic Matrix Composites Market worth $21.61 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Fiber Type (Continuous Fiber, Woven Fiber, Other Fibers), Fiber Material (Alumina Fiber, SiC Fiber, Other Fiber), Matrix Type (Oxide/Oxide Ceramic Matrix Composites, C/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composite, C/C Ceramic Matrix Composite, SIC/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composite), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", ceramic matrix composites market size is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2024 to USD 21.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The ceramic matrix composites market is experiencing an upward trend due to its performance needs and technological developments as well as expanding applications in various end-use Industries. One of the primary factors leading to the growth of ceramic matrix composites is attributed to the increasing demand for materials that are light weight, high strength, and can endure harsh temperatures and therefore achieve higher fuel economy, leading to cutting down of emissions in the aerospace, automotive and energy industries. The industrialization of manufacturing processes to produce ceramic matrix composites, including automated fiber placement, chemical vapor infiltration, and 3D weaving, has reduced costs of production and improved material consistency, which is an added advantage to the commercialization of ceramic matrix composites. High temperature resistance and oxidation resistance along with growing use in aerospace turbine engines where no extensive cooling is necessary, has been a large growth factor, especially with defense and space programs desiring higher performance materials. The increasing focus on renewable energy and next-generation nuclear power systems wherein ceramic matrix composites provides corrosion resistance and operate under harsh conditions, increasing market expansion will also promote market growth.

Carbon/silicon carbide matrix type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

In the matrix type segment, the Carbon/Silicon Carbide (C/SiC) matrix type is projected to capture the largest share of the ceramic matrix composites market during the forecast period due to its outstanding lightweight, strength, and thermal resistance features that makes it highly desirable in demanding applications in aerospace, defense, and the automotive industry. The wear resistance properties of C/SiC composites, coupled with their low thermal expansion and tendency to operate reliably in hot and highly corrosive environments, makes them ideal for use in aircraft brakes and rocket nozzles, automobile brake discs, and industrial machine components. Moreover, gradual abidance of manufacturing technologies like, chemical vapor infiltration, and polymer infiltration and pyrolysis advancements have further improved the performance-to-cost ratio of C/SiC composites, which makes them useful in other industries as well. Future preference for C/SiC composites over other types of ceramic matrices is likely to be further fueled by increased focus on fuel efficiency and safety in end-use Industries as well as their growing demand in fuel and performance-related petroleum products.

Continuous fiber type segment held the largest market share in the ceramic matrix composites market in 2024.

The market share of the ceramic matrix composites market was dominated by the continuous fiber type in 2024 due to its high mechanical performance, durability, and maintenance of structural integrity in case of extreme operating temperatures. Continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites can be stronger in the tensile direction, tougher under fracture, and superior at fatigue versus those based on short fibers or particulates in the composites to support crucial applications across the aerospace, defense, energy, and high-performance automotive markets. Their ability to reinforce fibers continuously facilitates good load transmission and improved damage resistance, which is critical in parts like turbine blades, combustor liners, aircraft brakes, and structural aerospace components used in wheels and other components. Moreover, the discovery of fiber weaving, braiding, and layup techniques have increased manufacturing efficiency and minimized defect occurrences in production, thus leading to further adoption. The need to enhance the performance and fuel efficiency factor by using lightweight and strong materials in high-value industries has strengthened the present trend of continuous fiber type segment of the ceramic matrix composites market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to lead the ceramic matrix composites market due to the fact that, high profile manufacturers of aerospace, defense, and automotive industries, as well as, strong research & development facilities, are well entrenched in the region. Major ceramic matrix composite producers and end users like the GE Aerospace, Boeing, Lockheed Martin have some of the largest ceramic matrix composite facilities in the US and have been utilizing ceramic matrix composites in new generations of aircraft engines, missile systems, and space exploration programs to improve performance, fuel efficiency, and heat resistance. Investments by the government in the modernization of its military and space exploration as well as the existence of a well-

developed industrial sector and manufacturing industries also contributes to the growth of the market. Companies have well-developed supply chains and have formed various strategic partnerships among the industry players and research institutions, facilitating swift innovation and commercialization. All these aspects make North America the most prominent region in the adoption of ceramic matrix composites during the forecast period.

Key Players

Prominent companies include GE Aerospace (US), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Axiom Materials (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Lancer Systems (US), COIC (US), Applied Thin Films, Inc. (US), Ultramet (US), CFC Carbon co., ltd. (China), and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), among others.

