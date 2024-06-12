Ceramic Matrix Composite Market worth $23.8 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Additionally, the industry's shift towards sustainability, seeking materials that not only perform efficiently but also have a reduced environmental impact throughout their lifecycle, significantly influences the expansion of composite applications in aerospace.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market"

279– Tables

57– Figures

245– Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60146548

Carbon/Silicon Carbide matrix type segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024.

In C/SiC ceramic matrix composites, the matrix type is typically a silicon carbide matrix embedded with carbon fibers. C/SiC ceramic matrix composites have high thermal, mechanical, and chemical stability, as well as a high strength-to-weight ratio. These composites are used in high-temperature applications such as gas turbines, aerospace components, and thermal protection systems due to their exceptional properties.

Continuous fiber type segment held the largest market share in the ceramic matrix composites market.

The continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites are a type of advanced composite material that consist of continuous ceramic fibers embedded in a ceramic matrix. The reinforcement in continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites is provided by long, continuous ceramic fibers such as carbon, silicon carbide, alumina, or mullite. These fibers have an amorphous structure that can withstand high temperatures. Therefore, continuous fiber ceramic matrix composites are used in aerospace and defense, automotive, and energy and power end-use industries.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=60146548

North America region is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024.

The ceramic matrix composite market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The North American ceramic matrix composites market is experiencing explosive growth, fuelled by a variety of factors. Soaring demand from industries like aerospace is at the forefront, with US leading the charge. The demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is also rising that in turn drives the demand for ceramic matrix composites in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=60146548

Key players

Some of the key players in the global ceramic matrix composites market include General Electric (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Axiom Materials Inc. (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Lancer Systems (US), COIC (US), Applied Thin Films (US), Ultramet (US), CFC Carbon co., ltd. (China), among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

Ballistic Composites Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Metal Matrix Composite Market- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ceramic-matrix-composites-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ceramic-matrix-composites.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg