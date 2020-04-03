Century Casinos, Inc. Approved for Sports Betting Licenses in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) ("Century Casinos" or the "Company"), announced today that its Colorado subsidiaries received approval for three Sports Betting Master Licenses ("Master Licenses"). The licenses were awarded during a special meeting of the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission (the "Commission") held on April 2, 2020. In addition, the Commission awarded Circa Sports Colorado LLC, the Company's partner for one of its Master Licenses, with a temporary Internet Sports Betting Operator License.

The Commission is moving forward with licensing and will meet the May 1, 2020 legislative launch date deadline. Due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sports betting industry, the Company is uncertain of the timeline that the Circa | SportsTM mobile sports betting app will launch.

The Company has two more Master Licenses available in Colorado and is in active negotiations with several potential sports betting partners.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, in Calgary and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and in Bath, England; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia; the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates five ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," "goal," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," or similar variations. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements including: risks related to the sports betting business; the timing for commencement of the sports betting business; the impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the sports betting industry; the possibility that the anticipated operating results and other benefits of the sports betting business are not realized when expected or at all; local risks including proximate competition, potential competition and legislative and regulatory risks; and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings the Company may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

