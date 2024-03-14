Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

2024 To Continue Company's Transition as Acquisition Integration Proceeds and Construction Projects Near Completion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights*

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Net operating revenue was $143.8 million , an increase of 39%.

, an increase of 39%. Earnings from operations were $12.6 million , a decrease of (9%).

, a decrease of (9%). Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($10.8) million , a change of (168%), and basic loss per share was ($0.36) .

, a change of (168%), and basic loss per share was . Adjusted EBITDAR** was $25.4 million , an increase of 17%.

2023 Highlights*

Compared to the year ended December 31, 2022:

Net operating revenue was $550.2 million , an increase of 28%.

, an increase of 28%. Earnings from operations were $64.0 million , a decrease of (5%).

, a decrease of (5%). Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was ($28.2) million , a change of (454%), and basic loss per share was ($0.93) .

, a change of (454%), and basic loss per share was . Adjusted EBITDAR** was $114.0 million , an increase of 10%.

"2023 was a transitional year for Century. We completed two major acquisitions to expand our US portfolio to seven casinos. We continued our large construction projects in Missouri, which remain on time and on budget to open in early April for the Cape Girardeau hotel and late 2024 for the Caruthersville casino and hotel," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "Unanticipated licensing delays that resulted in closures of three of our casinos in Poland in the fourth quarter caused earnings from operations in Poland to decrease compared to 2022. We have been awarded all three licenses, we reopened one casino in February 2024 and anticipate reopening the second casino this month and the final casino in a new location in the third quarter of 2024. We are excited to look forward to 2025, when our newly acquired casinos are fully integrated into the company and to what we anticipate will be our first year since 2022 with no significant construction or renovation disruptions at our properties," Messrs. Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:





For the three months



For the year



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended December 31,

% ended December 31,

% Consolidated Results:



2023



2022

Change



2023



2022

Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 143,760

$ 103,754

39 %

$ 550,206

$ 430,529

28 % Earnings from Operations



12,551



13,757

(9 %)



64,046



67,612

(5 %) Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ (10,821)

$ (4,042)

(168 %)

$ (28,198)

$ 7,976

(454 %)

































Adjusted EBITDAR**

$ 25,358

$ 21,666

17 %

$ 114,047

$ 103,340

10 %

































Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders: Basic

$ (0.36)

$ (0.14)

(157 %)

$ (0.93)

$ 0.27

(444 %) Diluted

$ (0.36)

$ (0.14)

(157 %)

$ (0.93)

$ 0.25

(472 %)



































RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT*

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $40.0 million, or 39%, and by $119.7 million, or 28%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:



















































Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2023

2022



Change

Change

2023

2022



Change

Change United States

$ 102,957

$ 62,311

$ 40,646

65 %

$ 380,591

$ 268,582

$ 112,009

42 % Canada



19,187



16,467



2,720

17 %



75,449



71,572



3,877

5 % Poland



21,616



24,904



(3,288)

(13 %)



94,105



90,169



3,936

4 % Corporate and Other



—



72



(72)

(100 %)



61



206



(145)

(70 %) Consolidated

$ 143,760

$ 103,754

$ 40,006

39 %

$ 550,206

$ 430,529

$ 119,677

28 %















































The Company's earnings from operations decreased by ($1.2) million, or (9%), and by ($3.6) million, or (5%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:





Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,

$

%

ended December 31,

$

% thousands



2023

2022

Change

Change

2023 2022



Change

Change United States

$ 12,386

$ 11,401

$ 985

9 %

$ 63,998

$ 60,884

$ 3,114

5 % Canada



4,344



2,621



1,723

66 %



15,074



11,461



3,613

32 % Poland



413



2,536



(2,123)

(84 %)



5,549



9,205



(3,656)

(40 %) Corporate and Other



(4,592)



(2,801)



(1,791)

(64 %)



(20,575)



(13,938)



(6,637)

(48 %) Consolidated

$ 12,551

$ 13,757

$ (1,206)

(9 %)

$ 64,046

$ 67,612

$ (3,566)

(5 %)



Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($6.8) million, or (168%), and by ($36.2) million, or (454%), for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Following is a summary of the changes in net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:



















































Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2023

2022



Change

Change

2023

2022



Change

Change United States

$ 483

$ 3,355

$ (2,872)

(86 %)

$ 18,036

$ 24,759

$ (6,723)

(27 %) Canada



6,087



1,274



4,813

378 %



8,626



6,070



2,556

42 % Poland



385



1,526



(1,141)

(75 %)



3,446



5,811



(2,365)

(41 %) Corporate and Other



(17,776)



(10,197)



(7,579)

(74 %)



(58,306)



(28,664)



(29,642)

(103 %) Consolidated

$ (10,821)

$ (4,042)

$ (6,779)

(168 %)

$ (28,198)

$ 7,976

$ (36,174)

(454 %)















































Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests. Increased interest expense negatively impacted net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders for the 2023 periods. For the year ended December 31, 2023, interest expense increased $13.0 million due to additional properties added to the Company's triple net master lease with subsidiaries of VICI Properties Inc.(the "Master Lease"), approximately $14.6 million due to increased borrowings under our Goldman Credit Agreement in April 2022 in connection with the Nugget Acquisition that was outstanding throughout 2023, increased interest rates on the term loan and borrowing on the revolving facility under our Goldman Credit Agreement, and $7.3 million related to the Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") land lease debt extinguishment in connection with the sale of the real estate assets of the Company's Canada properties.

Adjusted EBITDAR** increased by $3.7 million, or 17%, and by $10.7 million, or 10%, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDAR** by reportable segment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:



















































Adjusted EBITDAR**



For the three months











For the year









Amounts in

ended December 31,



$

%

ended December 31,



$

% thousands

2023

2022



Change

Change

2023

2022



Change

Change United States

$ 22,109

$ 16,365

$ 5,744

35 %

$ 98,190

$ 80,297

$ 17,893

22 % Canada



5,617



3,748



1,869

50 %



20,003



18,396



1,607

9 % Poland



952



3,195



(2,243)

(70 %)



8,062



11,874



(3,812)

(32 %) Corporate and Other



(3,320)



(1,642)



(1,678)

(102 %)



(12,208)



(7,227)



(4,981)

(69 %) Consolidated

$ 25,358

$ 21,666

$ 3,692

17 %

$ 114,047

$ 103,340

$ 10,707

10 %















































BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $171.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $101.8 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $346.8 million in outstanding debt compared to $366.4 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2022. The outstanding debt as of December 31, 2023 included $343.9 million related to a term loan under the Company's credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman") and $3.0 million of bank debt related to Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"). The Company also has a $658.0 million long-term financing obligation under the Master Lease.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Today the Company will post a copy of its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2023 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call today, Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8:00 am MDT. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-800-343-5172. For all international participants, please use 203-518-9814 to dial-in. The conference ID is 'Casinos'. Participants may listen to the call live at http://join.eventcastplus.com/eventcastplus/Century-Casinos-Q4-2023-Earnings-Call or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until March 31, 2024 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDAR is a Non-US GAAP financial measure. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings



















































For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 143,760

$ 103,754

$ 550,206

$ 430,529 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



131,209



91,111



487,281



366,166 Earnings from equity investment



—



1,114



1,121



3,249 Earnings from operations



12,551



13,757



64,046



67,612 Non-operating (expense) income, net



(24,963)



(16,388)



(87,878)



(61,602) (Loss) earnings before income taxes



(12,412)



(2,631)



(23,832)



6,010 Income tax benefit (expense)



3,994



(470)



5,343



7,660 Net (loss) earnings



(8,418)



(3,101)



(18,489)



13,670 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,403)



(941)



(9,709)



(5,694) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (10,821)

$ (4,042)

$ (28,198)

$ 7,976

























Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.36)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.93)

$ 0.27 Diluted

$ (0.36)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.93)

$ 0.25

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



30,360



29,866



30,274



29,809 Diluted



30,360



29,866



30,274



31,480









































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















December 31,

December 31, Amounts in thousands

2023

2022 Assets











Current assets

$ 207,017

$ 228,019 Property and equipment, net



913,561



464,650 Other assets



239,084



192,298 Total assets

$ 1,359,662

$ 884,967













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 93,619

$ 65,413 Non-current liabilities



1,051,602



665,355 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity



121,392



144,028 Non-controlling interests



93,049



10,171 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,359,662

$ 884,967

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the three months ended December 31, 2023 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 483

$ 6,087

$ 385

$ (17,776)

$ (10,821) Interest expense (income), net (1)



11,653



1,747



(60)



11,369



24,709 Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,471)



(3,962)



135



1,304



(3,994) Depreciation and amortization



9,675



1,214



534



57



11,480 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



1,721



491



192



—



2,404 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



864



864 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



1



35



(239)



444



241 Loss on disposition of fixed assets



47



5



5



108



165 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



310



310 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 22,109

$ 5,617

$ 952

$ (3,320)

$ 25,358





































(1) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Included in the Canada segment is $0.1 million gain related to an earn out payment from the sale of casino operations in Calgary in 2020.



































For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 3,355

$ 1,274

$ 1,526

$ (10,197)

$ (4,042) Interest expense (income), net (1)



7,221



547



(100)



9,373



17,041 Income tax expense (benefit)



826



636



788



(1,780)



470 Depreciation and amortization



4,946



1,123



627



63



6,759 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



—



178



763



—



941 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



697



697 Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(1)



(14)



(441)



(197)



(653) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



18



4



32



—



54 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



399



399 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 16,365

$ 3,748

$ 3,195

$ (1,642)

$ 21,666

































(1) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the year ended December 31, 2023 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 18,036

$ 8,626

$ 3,446

$ (58,306)

$ (28,198) Interest expense (income), net (1)



38,024



11,527



(345)



42,605



91,811 Income tax expense (benefit)



2,654



(4,256)



1,534



(5,275)



(5,343) Depreciation and amortization



33,739



4,590



2,482



232



41,043 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



5,284



2,701



1,724



—



9,709 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



3,610



3,610 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



(84)



(3,195)



(810)



401



(3,688) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



537



10



31



113



691 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



4,412



4,412 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 98,190

$ 20,003

$ 8,062

$ (12,208)

$ 114,047

































(1) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Included in the Canada segment is $1.7 million gain related to the earn out payment from the sale of casino operations in Calgary in 2020 and $3.5 million cost recovery income for CDR.



































For the year ended December 31, 2022 Amounts in thousands



United

States



Canada



Poland



Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 24,759

$ 6,070

$ 5,811

$ (28,664)

$ 7,976 Interest expense (income), net (1)



28,531



2,281



(686)



34,854



64,980 Income tax expense (benefit)



7,595



2,354



2,326



(19,935)



(7,660) Depreciation and amortization



19,364



4,754



2,606



385



27,109 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



—



2,787



2,907



—



5,694 Non-cash stock-based compensation



—



—



—



3,335



3,335 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other (2)



(1)



123



(1,153)



(205)



(1,236) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets



49



27



63



(121)



18 Acquisition costs



—



—



—



3,124



3,124 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 80,297

$ 18,396

$ 11,874

$ (7,227)

$ 103,340

































(1) See "Reconciliation of Interest Expense (Income), Net" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (2) Loss of $2.2 million related to the sale of the land and building in Calgary in February 2022 is included in the Canada segment. The loss from the sale was offset by $1.9 million cost recovery income for CDR.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Adjusted EBITDAR Margins ***



For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31,

2023 2022 2023 2022 United States 22 % 26 % 26 % 30 % Canada 29 % 23 % 27 % 26 % Poland 4 % 13 % 9 % 13 % Corporate and Other NM (1) NM NM NM Consolidated 18 % 21 % 21 % 24 %











(1) Not meaningful.

Reconciliation of Interest Expense (Income), Net



For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands



2023



2022



2023



2022 Interest income

$ (1,775)

$ (152)

$ (2,114)

$ (851) Interest expense - Credit Agreements



10,649



8,687



39,703



25,089 Interest expense - VICI Financing Obligation



15,081



7,221



42,426



28,533 Interest expense - CDR Land Lease



—



537



1,450



2,254 Interest expense - Deferred Financing Costs



673



674



2,695



2,412 Interest expense - Misc



81



74



327



239 Interest expense - Other (1)



—



—



7,324



7,304 Interest expense (income), net

$ 24,709

$ 17,041

$ 91,811

$ 64,980



























(1) Interest expense – Other consists of $7.3 million related to the loss on debt extinguishment related to our CDR land lease in 2023 and $7.3 million of deferred financing costs written off in connection with the prepayment of the $170.0 million term loan issued under a credit agreement with Macquarie Capital in 2022.

Cash Rent Payments



For the three months For the year

ended December 31, ended December 31, Amounts in thousands



2023



2022



2023



2022 Master Lease

$ 15,085

$ 6,539

$ 40,739

$ 25,666 CDR land lease



—



507



1,258



2,088 Nugget lease (50%)



2,513



—



6,313



—

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included

in each of the Company's reportable segments as of December 31, 2023:

Reportable Segment Operating Segment Reporting Unit United States East Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races



Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf

Midwest Century Casino & Hotel - Central City



Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek



Century Casino Cape Girardeau



Century Casino Caruthersville and The Farmstead

West Nugget Casino Resort and Smooth Bourbon, LLC Canada Canada (1) Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton



Century Casino St. Albert



Century Mile Racetrack and Casino



Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Poland Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other (2)



Corporate Other (3)

(1) The Company operated the Century Sports facility through February 10, 2022. (2) The Company operated on ship-based casinos through April 16, 2023. (3) The Company's equity interest in Smooth Bourbon, LLC was included in the Corporate Other reporting unit until April 3, 2023, when the Company acquired the Nugget Casino Resort and the Company began consolidating Smooth Bourbon, LLC.

** We define Adjusted EBITDAR as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income) (including interest expense related to the Company's triple net lease with VICI (the "Master Lease")), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (losses) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. The Master Lease is accounted for as a financing obligation. As such, a portion of the periodic payment under the Master Lease is recognized as interest expense with the remainder of the payment impacting the financing obligation using the effective interest method. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDAR reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is used outside of our financial statements solely as a valuation metric and is not considered a measure of performance recognized under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is an additional metric used by analysts in valuing gaming companies subject to triple net leases such as our Master Lease since it eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This metric is included as supplemental disclosure because (i) we believe Adjusted EBITDAR is used by gaming operator analysts and investors to determine the equity value of gaming operators and (ii) financial analysts refer to Adjusted EBITDAR when valuing our business. We believe Adjusted EBITDAR is useful for equity valuation purposes because (i) its calculation isolates the effects of financing real estate, and (ii) using a multiple of Adjusted EBITDAR to calculate enterprise value allows for an adjustment to the balance sheet to recognize estimated liabilities arising from operating leases related to real estate.

Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as indicators of our performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDAR as used by us may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in our industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, because it excludes the rent expense associated with our Master Lease and several other items.

*** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAR margins as Adjusted EBITDAR divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDAR margins are a non-US GAAP measure. Management uses these margins as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

