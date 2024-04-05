Century Casinos Announces The Riverview Opening in Cape Girardeau, MO and Updates on Construction Project in Caruthersville, MO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that it opened its hotel in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, The Riverview.

The Riverview is a 69 room, six-story building with 68,000 square feet that is adjacent to and connected with Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The project cost $30.5 million and was financed with cash on hand.

The Company is also constructing a new land-based casino with a 38 room hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. The project continues to be on time and on budget with an estimated project cost of $51.9 million. Construction started in December 2022 with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company is funding this project through VICI Properties, Inc. ("VICI"). Following completion, VICI will own the real estate improvements associated with the Caruthersville project, which will become a part of the Company's triple net lease agreement with subsidiaries of VICI.

Peter Hoetzinger, President & Co CEO, will present on the Company and hold one-on-one meetings with selected institutional investors on Friday morning at the Company's Cape Girardeau location. The current presentation, which includes updated information and business forecasts for the Company and may be used in one or more meetings with current and potential investors from time to time, is available at the Company's website under https://www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. In the United States the Company operates the following operating segments: (i) in the East, the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) in the Midwest, the Century Casinos in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; and (iii) in the West, the Nugget Casino Resort, in Reno/Sparks, Nevada. In Alberta, Canada the Company operates Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary. In Poland, the Company operates seven casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release and the presentation referenced therein may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's Caruthersville project, timing and costs of new projects, projects in development and other opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, among others, risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings the Company may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

