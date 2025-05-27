Century Casinos Announces Sports Betting Partnership with BetMGM in Missouri

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that its subsidiary, Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau ("Century"), has entered into a long-term agreement with BetMGM to bring BetMGM's sports betting platform to the Missouri market.

Under the terms of the agreement, BetMGM will operate an online and mobile sports betting application under Century's license in Missouri. The agreement includes a percentage of net gaming revenue payable to Century, with a guaranteed minimum, as well as retail sportsbook options to be exercised at Century's discretion.

"We are excited to partner with BetMGM, a leading online sports betting and gaming entertainment company with a dynamic and innovative brand" stated Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos. "This partnership is another step forward in leveraging our Missouri licenses and delivering premium entertainment experiences for our customers."

The agreement is contingent on obtaining all necessary gaming licenses and regulatory approvals.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company") is a casino entertainment company. In the United States the Company operates the following operating segments: (i) in the East, the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) in the Midwest, the Century Casinos & Hotels Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and Century Casinos & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; and (iii) in the West, the Nugget Casino Resort, in Reno-Sparks, Nevada. In Alberta, Canada the Company operates Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary. In Poland, the Company operates six casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations of revenues from the agreement with BetMGM as well as the timing and ability to receive licenses and regulatory approvals for the agreement and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

