CENTBEE AND NCHAIN FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO FURTHER GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain payments company Centbee announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with nChain , a world leader in Web3 and Blockchain technologies to strengthen its blockchain payments technology offerings.

The partnership will supplement Centbee's technical team with nChain's specialist software development team who are experts in the BSV blockchain and other services. The agreement will significantly strengthen Centbee's technical skills, leveraging its deep experience in BSV blockchain technology.

Lorien Gamaroff, CEO of Centbee remarked, "We are very pleased to be collaborating with another leading BSV company to build the future of digital payments. The software development team will focus on building blockchain technical integrations for remittance, fiat-to-digital currency on-ramps and off-ramps and offering loyalty rewards as a service on the BSV blockchain."

The BSV blockchain is the fastest public ledger with the capability to support over 50 000 transactions per second. Each transaction can facilitate smart contracts, transfer a secure token or create an immutable record. BSV is a digital asset that allows users to send and receive money instantly, anywhere in the world.

Centbee provides an easy-to-use consumer digital wallet (downloaded more than 100,000 times from the app stores) that leverages this technology to make sending and receiving money easy, fast and low-cost. In addition, Centbee is one of the few services that enables consumers to easily spend the BSV in their wallet, by making thousands of digital vouchers available to purchase in over 100 countries. Centbee recently launched the ability to send remittances from anywhere in the world to West and East Africa.

Christen Ager-Hanssen, CEO nChain Group, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Centbee to deepen their technical skills in order to drive adoption of the Centbee wallet across the world. By working together, we look forward to strengthening the BSV ecosystem's suite of products and services to create real value and make the BSV blockchain the number one choice when it comes to digital payments for consumers and businesses."

About Centbee

Centbee is a digital cash wallet that makes it easy for global consumers to buy, spend and send digital cash to their friends and family on their mobile phones using the BSV blockchain.

About nChain

nChain is a leading provider of global blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services. We serve clients globally to power several industries, including gaming, supply chain, and finance. nChain offers Web3 solutions provider defined by a purpose-driven team that has come together to address some of the global challenges and make a social impact, transforming the world from Web2 to Web3. nChain currently has almost 2,800 granted and pending patents and is the developer behind the Bitcoin SV Node software, Teranode, Kensei and more. Recently voted one of the Top 100 most innovative firms in the world.

SOURCE nChain