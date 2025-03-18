CellPoint Digital Deepens Strategic Partnership with Southwest Airlines, Selected to Power Modern Retailing and Payments for Getaways by Southwest

DALLAS, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital, the leading provider of Payment Orchestration solutions to the Airline and Travel industry, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Southwest Airlines Co. for Getaways by Southwest™. The collaboration coincides with the launch of CellPoint Digital's new cloud-native Payment Orchestration platform, marking a significant advancement in travel commerce technology.

Orchestrating Modern Retailing Through Payments Optimisation

Southwest® will leverage CellPoint Digital's new platform to deliver personalised travel experiences through an advanced Offer & Order payment solution. The platform enables the seamless combination of multiple payment methods—from credit cards and travel credits to alternative payment methods and Rapid Rewards® points—all within a single transaction.

"Our growing relationship with Southwest Airlines reflects both the strength of our existing partnership and our shared vision for the future of airline commerce," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO at CellPoint Digital. "With the launch of our new platform, we're helping one of our most valued airline partners navigate the crucial transition to modern retailing, enabling them to take greater control of their shopping experience whilst delivering the payment flexibility their customers demand."

Delivering Next-Generation Travel Experiences Through Payment Innovation

Set to launch later in 2025, the implementation showcases the platform's enterprise-grade capabilities with industry-leading reliability and processing power. This marks a natural evolution in Southwest's payment technology strategy, creating a unified Payment Orchestration ecosystem that supports retail innovation.

"Our enhanced collaboration with CellPoint Digital for Getaways by Southwest represents the next chapter in our ongoing partnership," said Kayce Ford, Vice President of Technology—People and Finance at Southwest Airlines. "Their deep understanding of our business needs and proven track record of success made them the clear choice to power our vacation package payment processing.

For more information about CellPoint Digital or to speak with company executives, please get in touch with Steven Osei at steven.osei@cellpointdigital.com

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit www.cellpointdigital.com to learn more.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 20212 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees