Cellebrite Announces Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Total ARR grew 21% to $480.8 million; Revenue grew 18% to $128.8 million

Net income of $21.3 million supports non-GAAP net income of $36.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $38.3 million, 29.8% adjusted EBITDA margin

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2025.

"Cellebrite closed 2025 with a solid fourth quarter that capped a year of meaningful strategic progress," stated Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's CEO. "We cemented our Inseyets offering as the gold standard in digital forensics, drove strong adoption of our SaaS and cloud-based offerings, completed our first major acquisition and added important talent across the Company. Despite a challenging U.S. Federal spending environment, we drove 21% ARR growth in 2025, which reflects expansion across all of our major geographies and our flagship offerings, as well as the modest contribution from Corellium. Our success in growing the top line while expanding profit margins and generating outstanding free cash flow is a direct byproduct of the value of our platform, the strength of customer relationships and our ongoing commitment to thoughtful commitment to thoughtful spending and optimized resource allocation."

Hogan added, "Our 2026 outlook reflects our conviction in accelerated ARR growth. The positive macro tailwinds for our business persist. We remain well positioned to expand our relationships across global law enforcement, defense and intelligence, and the private sector. We enter 2026 with a wide range of new and ongoing opportunities for growth including the continuation of Inseyets conversions, our new advanced unlock capabilities, broad adoption of our Guardian Forensics combined with the upcoming launch of Guardian Investigate, an expanding suite of AI-powered analytics, the global distribution of Corellium solutions across both the private and public sectors, the anticipated rebound within the U.S. Federal segment, our new, expected leadership position in Drone Forensics and our increased investment in the Defense and Intelligence sector. As always, we remain committed to responsible profitability and our corresponding strength in free cash flow. I am proud of this team and product of significant role we continue to play in keeping our nations, communities and businesses safe."

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $128.8 million, up 18% year-over-year

Subscription revenue was $115.5 million, up 21% year-over-year

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $480.8 million, up 21% year-over-year Total ARR includes $16.1 million in ARR from Corellium, which was acquired by Cellebrite on December 1, 2025. Excluding Corellium's ARR, Cellebrite's ARR grew organically by 17% to $464.7 million.

Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 116%

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $109.1 million and 84.7%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $110.8 million and 86.0%, respectively

GAAP net income of $21.3 million; Non-GAAP net income of $36.7 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.08; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $38.3 million and 29.8%, respectively

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $475.7 million, up 19% year-over-year

Subscription revenue was $427.0 million, a 21% year-over-year increase

GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $400.5 million and 84.2%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $404.6 million and 85.1%, respectively

GAAP net income of $78.3 million; Non-GAAP net income of $130.5 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.31; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $127.6 million and 26.8%, respectively

Recent Business Highlights

Cellebrite to Acquire SCG Canada, Adding Leading Portable Drone Forensics Capability

Cellebrite also announced today its agreement to acquire SCG Canada Inc., a leading provider of hand-held digital forensics solutions that enables access to dozens of the most common Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for extraction, decoding and visualization of important forensic artifacts. This acquisition is expected to further broaden Cellebrite's digital forensics capabilities for collecting and reviewing data from a fast-growing category of digital witnesses. Usage of drones around the globe is surging with global spending on drones expected to grow 20% to $53.5 billion in 2026. While drones have a myriad of constructive use cases, they also bring potential for harm and the pursuit of crime. In the US alone, in 2025 there were an estimated 1.2M drone violations making forensics and mitigations a critical element of balancing the global proliferation of drones. "We believe drone data and artifacts could emerge over the coming years as the second most valuable data source behind mobile/cell phones in the pursuit of justice and safety," said Thomas Hogan. "This applies to multiple customer cohorts including national defense, local law enforcement and private sector businesses focused on securing the air space around critical infrastructure, and dense locations such as airports and sports venues. This represents a modest but important move to further enhance Cellebrite's overall value proposition and further elevate the impact of our AI-powered platform for multi-data source analysis – a critical component of modern-day investigations and intelligence gathering." Once this transaction is completed, Cellebrite customers focused on Defense and Intelligence will benefit from the addition of a highly portable, battery-powered solution for rapid access and visualization of mission-critical data at the point of collection – capabilities that aid smarter, faster decisions that can ultimately save lives. Additionally, law enforcement agencies around the world will gain a valuable forensic capability as they see increasing use of commercially available drones for a wide range of nefarious purposes such as smuggling contraband across borders and into jails, as well as disrupting air travel, large gatherings and public infrastructure. The deal is expected to close later this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Innovation

Digital Forensics: Cellebrite ended 2025 with approximately 55% of its installed digital forensics license base converted to Inseyets, which exceeded the Company's original target of 50% and further validates Inseyets' market and technology leadership. Cellebrite has also continued to broaden its mobile phone access capabilities across Android, Apple iOS and feature phones with anticipated innovations scheduled for general availability over the next several months.

AI: Cellebrite has continued to increase its investment in AI. The Company further broadened its AI research and engineering teams to advance the Company's machine learning models, generative AI features and agentic AI capabilities. Cellebrite also continued to build out its AI layer that leverages an expanding AI agent framework that is embedded within its Cellebrite SaaS platform. In addition, Cellebrite recently established an AI Innovation Center to augment the ongoing expansion of its portfolio. Some of Cellebrite's newest AI-enabled features will be embedded in its Guardian Investigate solution, which is designed to help investigative teams build stronger case narratives, collaborate seamlessly in a secure, unified workspace, and analyze a broad range of evidence and file types from digital forensics data, video, call detail records, and open-source intelligence to case records, license plate reader information, ballistics and geolocation data. Guardian Investigate is currently in limited release with general availability anticipated in early spring 2026.

Go-To-Market

On February 5, 2026, Cellebrite published its 2026 Industry Trends Survey, highlighting data-driven insights into the key challenges, shifts and opportunities shaping digital investigations across the public and private sectors worldwide.

Financial Outlook

David Barter, Cellebrite's CFO, said, "Our fourth quarter 2025 performance underscores the resilience of our model – solid ARR expansion, sustained subscription momentum especially with our SaaS and cloud-enabled solutions, and outstanding free cash flow generation. Cellebrite moves into 2026 well positioned to scale efficiently and reaccelerate its ARR growth rate. As we continue to thoughtfully allocate capital to drive durable long-term growth, we plan to maintain strong operating profitability and a 30%-plus free cash flow margin in 2026 despite the transitory impacts associated with an unfavorable FX environment."

The Company's first-quarter and full-year 2026 financial expectations are as follows:





First-Quarter 2026 Expectations

Full-Year 2026 Expectations



(as of 02/11/26)

(as of 02/11/26) ARR

$491 million - $493 million

$567 million - $573 million Annual Growth

20% - 21%

18% - 19% Revenue

$126 million - $128 million

$565 million - $571 million Annual Growth

18% - 20%

19% - 20% Adjusted EBITDA

$26 million - $28 million

$149 million - $155 million Adjusted EBITDA margin

21%-22%

26% - 27%

Conference Call Information

Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast later this morning to review the Company's fourth-quarter 2025 financial results and discuss its full-year 2026 outlook. Pertinent details include:

Date:

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time:

8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number:

203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461 Conference ID:

CLBTQ425 Event URL:

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as its non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period, and offer investors and management greater visibility into the underlying performance of its business:

Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition;

Acquisition-related expenses and executive severance expenses relate to the cash component of contractual severance due to our former CEO and CFO, all of which are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;

Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and

Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company's current operations and affect financial income.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by or used in our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

In regard to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain financing and tax items.

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate ("NRR") is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "will," "appear," "approximate," "foresee," "might," "possible," "potential," "believe," "could," "predict," "should," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimated financial information for the first quarter of 2026 and for fiscal year 2026 including those statements with respect to our 2026 outlook reflecting our conviction in accelerated ARR growth, quarterly and full-year 2026 revenue and annual recurring revenue, profitability, earnings and free cash flow, the anticipated rebound within the U.S. Federal segment, the belief that drone data and artifacts could emerge over the coming years as the second most valuable data source behind mobile/cell phones in the pursuit of justice and safety, the customer benefits associated with the acquisition of SCG Canada and the successful closing of the acquisition later this quarter, as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite's business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite's material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite's digital investigation solutions; Cellebrite's failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite's markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite's solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite's ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; Cellebrite's dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with Cellebrite's dependency on third parties for supplying components or services and with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite's solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite's operations and the integrity of its software solutions against cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches or disruptions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite's business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite's intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite's operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the increased tension between Israel and Iran and its proxies, including the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite's shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite's significant international operations, including due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, rising global inflation and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with Cellebrite's failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite's existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite's current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cellebrite's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com.

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results Summary

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenue 128,821

109,049

475,675

401,203 Gross profit 109,130

91,425

400,503

338,610 Gross margin 84.7 %

83.8 %

84.2 %

84.4 % Operating income 20,805

15,727

66,480

56,906 Operating margin 16.2 %

14.4 %

14.0 %

14.2 % Net income (loss) 21,261

19,269

78,326

(283,007) Cash flow from operating activities 86,811

65,967

173,544

132,171















Non-GAAP Financial Data:













Operating income 36,498

26,928

120,663

92,119 Operating margin 28.3 %

24.7 %

25.4 %

23.0 % Net income 36,694

26,123

130,506

97,761 Adjusted EBITDA 38,331

28,793

127,631

99,377 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.8 %

26.4 %

26.8 %

24.8 %

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 124,457

$ 191,659 Short-term deposits

161,049

153,746 Marketable securities

151,544

101,818 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $506 and $594 as of December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively)

104,972

82,358 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

19,630

23,246 Contract acquisition costs

6,595

5,827 Inventories

7,603

8,939 Total current assets

575,850

567,593









Non-current assets







Other non-current assets

14,618

7,682 Marketable securities

97,959

36,601 Deferred tax assets, net

10,880

11,072 Property and equipment, net

22,209

16,995 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

16,308

10,604 Intangible assets, net

81,469

11,306 Goodwill

119,559

28,714 Total non-current assets

363,002

122,974 Total assets

$ 938,852

$ 690,567









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current Liabilities







Trade payables

$ 16,834

$ 11,077 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

71,244

63,330 Deferred revenues

277,583

216,970 Operating lease liabilities

3,996

4,125 Total current liabilities

369,657

295,502









Long-term liabilities







Other long-term liabilities

16,677

6,954 Deferred revenues

49,526

45,247 Operating lease liabilities

18,674

6,844 Total long-term liabilities

84,877

59,045 Total liabilities

454,534

354,547









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

*)

*) Additional paid-in capital

568,721

498,883 Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares

(85)

(85) Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,220

2,086 Accumulated deficit

(86,538)

(164,864) Total shareholders' equity

484,318

336,020 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 938,852

$ 690,567



*) Less than 1 USD

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenue:













Subscription services $ 89,068

$ 73,848

$ 330,765

$ 271,028 Term-license 26,426

21,220

96,245

82,007 Other non-recurring 4,564

6,293

17,771

17,285 Professional services 8,763

7,688

30,894

30,883 Total revenue 128,821

109,049

475,675

401,203















Cost of revenue:













Subscription services 10,502

7,156

37,461

26,004 Term-license 87

—

87

— Other non-recurring 4,327

4,865

15,617

16,200 Professional services 4,775

5,603

22,007

20,389 Total cost of revenue 19,691

17,624

75,172

62,593















Gross profit $ 109,130

$ 91,425

$ 400,503

$ 338,610















Operating expenses:













Research and development 29,865

25,599

113,877

98,415 Sales and marketing 38,561

35,524

154,814

132,389 General and administrative 19,899

14,575

65,332

50,900 Total operating expenses $ 88,325

$ 75,698

$ 334,023

$ 281,704















Operating income $ 20,805

$ 15,727

$ 66,480

$ 56,906 Financial income (expense), net 5,466

4,170

24,198

(332,890) Income (loss) before tax 26,271

19,897

90,678

(275,984) Tax expense 5,010

628

12,352

7,023 Net income (loss) $ 21,261

$ 19,269

$ 78,326

$ (283,007)















Earnings (losses) per share













Basic $ 0.09

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

$ (1.35) Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.31

$ (1.35)















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 245,282,244

233,248,045

241,626,316

209,471,827 Diluted 251,501,118

247,353,640

249,903,126

209,471,827















Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Unrealized (loss) income on hedging transactions (377)

261

1,115

(487) Unrealized income (loss) on marketable securities 16

(411)

317

113 Currency translation adjustments 122

1,820

(1,298)

1,410 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (239)

1,670

134

1,036 Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ 21,022

$ 20,939

$ 78,460

$ (281,971)

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Cash flow from operating activities:

































Net income (loss)

$ 21,261

$ 19,269

$ 78,326

$ (283,007) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:















Share-based compensation and RSU's

11,997

9,269

44,892

30,575 Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest

on marketable securities

(158)

(866)

(2,371)

(2,904) Depreciation and amortization

3,941

2,729

11,867

10,607 Disposal and write-off of property and equipment

554

—

554

— Abandonment of right‑of‑use assets and disposal of

leasehold improvements

1,760

—

1,760

— Interest income from short-term deposits

(1,747)

(2,836)

(8,164)

(10,736) Deferred tax assets, net

1,899

(1,813)

75

(4,015) Remeasurement of Warrant liability

—

—

—

110,664 Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares liability

—

—

—

65,889 Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liability

—

—

—

173,051 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

4,654

10,263

(15,781)

(5,829) Increase in deferred revenue

33,156

17,255

49,768

22,317 Increase in other non-current assets

(8,329)

(47)

(6,936)

(341) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other

current assets

2,546

(2,885)

5,614

3,201 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets

1,162

1,450

4,585

5,335 Changes in operating lease liability

3,150

(1,278)

547

(4,839) Decrease in inventories

1,284

746

1,632

982 Decrease in trade payables

5,442

3,917

4,943

2,755 Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,810

11,722

4,248

17,586 (Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities

(2,571)

(928)

(2,015)

880 Net cash provided by operating activities

86,811

65,967

173,544

132,171

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment

(3,956)

(3,178)

(13,225)

(8,566) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of

acquired cash

(147,456)

—

(147,456)

(2,748) Purchase of Intangible assets

—

(1,139)

—

(2,043) Investment in marketable securities

(126,028)

(15,079)

(321,231)

(127,789) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

34,772

10,985

152,992

59,971 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

28,643

—

59,809

— Investment in short-term deposits

(88,000)

(39,000)

(187,000)

(207,000) Redemption of short-term deposits

55,914

31,462

187,861

138,702 Net cash used in investing activities

(246,111)

(15,949)

(268,250)

(149,473)

















Cash flows from financing activities:

































Exercise of options to shares

1,022

5,756

20,097

17,265 Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan

1,318

974

4,956

3,344 Exercise of Warrants

—

—

—

53 Redemption of Warrants

—

—

—

(11) Net cash provided by financing activities

2,340

6,730

25,053

20,651

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(156,960)

56,748

(69,653)

3,349 Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash

equivalents

56

(1,438)

2,451

(1,207) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

281,361

136,349

191,659

189,517 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 124,457

$ 191,659

$ 124,457

$ 191,659

















Supplemental cash flow information:















Income taxes paid (received)

$ 2,838

$ 3,801

$ (549)

$ 7,706 Non-cash activities















Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-

use assets

$ (1,987)

$ 53

$ 11,154

$ 1,884 Reclassification and exercise of public and private

Warrants

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 164,770 Reclassification and release of Restricted Sponsor Shares

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 113,136 Reclassification and issuance of Price Adjustment Shares

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 254,766

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 19,691

$ 17,624

$ 75,172

$ 62,593 Less:













Share-based compensation 775

575

3,180

2,227 Amortization of intangible assets 881

—

881

— Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

2 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 18,035

$ 17,049

$ 71,111

$ 60,364

































For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Gross profit $ 109,130

$ 91,425

$ 400,503

$ 338,610 Share-based compensation 775

575

3,180

2,227 Amortization of intangible assets 881

—

881

— Acquisition-related costs —

—

—

2 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 110,786

$ 92,000

$ 404,564

$ 340,839

































For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating expenses $ 88,325

$ 75,698

$ 334,023

$ 281,704 Less:













Share-based compensation 11,222

8,694

41,712

28,348 Amortization of intangible assets 1,227

864

4,018

3,349 Acquisition-related costs 1,588

—

3,818

219 Executive severance costs —

1,068

574

1,068 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 74,288

$ 65,072

$ 283,901

$ 248,720

































For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating income $ 20,805

$ 15,727

$ 66,480

$ 56,906 Share-based compensation 11,997

9,269

44,892

30,575 Amortization of intangible assets 2,108

864

4,899

3,349 Acquisition-related costs 1,588

—

3,818

221 Executive severance costs —

1,068

574

1,068 Non-GAAP operating income $ 36,498

$ 26,928

$ 120,663

$ 92,119

































For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 21,261

$ 19,269

$ 78,326

$ (283,007) Share-based compensation 11,997

9,269

44,892

30,575 Amortization of intangible assets 2,108

864

4,899

3,349 Acquisition-related costs 1,588

—

3,818

221 Executive severance costs —

1,068

574

1,068 Tax income (260)

(4,347)

(2,003)

(4,049) Finance expense from financial derivatives —

—

—

349,604 Non-GAAP net income $ 36,694

$ 26,123

$ 130,506

$ 97,761















Non-GAAP Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.11

$ 0.54

$ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.10

$ 0.51

$ 0.42















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 245,282,244

233,248,045

241,626,316

209,471,827 Diluted 257,274,507

250,539,405

254,677,860

227,258,731

































For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 21,261

$ 19,269

$ 78,326

$ (283,007) Financial (income) expense, net (5,466)

(4,170)

(24,198)

332,890 Tax expense 5,010

628

12,352

7,023 Share-based compensation 11,997

9,269

44,892

30,575 Amortization of intangible assets 2,108

864

4,899

3,349 Acquisition-related costs 1,588

—

3,818

221 Depreciation expenses 1,833

1,865

6,968

7,258 Executive severance costs —

1,068

574

1,068 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,331

$ 28,793

$ 127,631

$ 99,377

































For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86,811

$ 65,967

$ 173,544

$ 132,171 Less:













Purchases of property and equipment (3,956)

(3,178)

(13,225)

(8,566) Free cash flow $ 82,855

$ 62,789

$ 160,319

$ 123,605 Free cash flow margin 64.3 %

57.6 %

33.7 %

30.8 %

Cellebrite DI Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31

December 31

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total ARR $ 480,760

$ 395,899 ARR related to acquisitions 16,078

— Organic ARR $ 464,682

$ 395,899

